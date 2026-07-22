Shapiro Administration Highlights $2 Million Increase in 2026-27 Budget for State Health Centers, Breaks Ground on New Cumberland County Location

Carlisle, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today announced it will use nearly $2 million in new funding from the bipartisan 2026-27 state budget to further the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to public health by making critical investments in the Commonwealth’s state health centers and local health departments.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro invested $282 million to support 59 state health centers along with 11 county and municipal health departments. The 2026-27 budget includes $73.6 million — a nearly $2 million increase — to ensure Pennsylvanians have continued access to essential public health services.

Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen participated in a groundbreaking today in Carlisle for what will be the new home for the Cumberland County State Health Center (SHC) next summer. The current SHC, at 431 East North St, Carlisle, serves approximately 4,000 Pennsylvanians each year.

“Local community health nurses and professionals across the Commonwealth diligently work behind the scenes to protect Pennsylvanians from communicable diseases,” said Dr. Bogen. “Governor Shapiro understands the importance of this work in keeping communities healthy, and the funding in this year’s budget allows us to continue protecting public health. As we’ve seen with recent disease outbreaks across the country, and here in Pennsylvania, we cannot afford to stand by. We must be proactive and vigilant in protecting the health of Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania has seven county and four municipal health departments.

In counties where there is no local health department, DOH operates a state health center that provide services to improve public health, including:

Vaccinations for children insured by Medicaid, and Pennsylvanians who are uninsured and underinsured;

Confidential testing, counseling, and treatment for sexually transmitted infections;

Communicable disease investigation, prevention, control, and education for diseases such as measles, whooping cough, and tuberculosis;

Counseling after animal bites; and

Public health education and referrals to local health care and social services.

Read an overview of the bipartisan 2026-2027 state budget.

For more information on the state health centers and local health departments, visit the DOH website.

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