Governor’s Award of Excellence Recognizes State Employees’ Rapid Response to Bristol Explosion

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration recently announced recipients of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence, including the multi-agency Bristol Health & Rehab Response Team for their swift response to the December 23, 2025, explosion at Bristol Health & Rehab Center, a 174-bed long-term care facility in Bucks County.

The team’s collective work ensured that by midnight, less than 10 hours after the initial explosion, all displaced residents were relocated to different health care facilities to address their immediate housing and care needs.

The members of the group recognized with the awards are Jason Godin, Christopher Confalone, Jeryl DeGideo, and Carolyn Rivera of the Department of Health (DOH); Devon Heberlig and Randolph Nolen of the Department of Human Services (DHS); Margaret Barajas of the Department of Aging; and Jeffrey Hunsicker and Eric Rickenbach of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).

Upon recognizing the tremendous scale of the incident, DOH and PEMA deployed staff to the scene to assist local first responders and county partners. DOH also coordinated with PEMA in the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) to provide state-level coordination and communication between state agencies and local partners.

Along with the DOH and PEMA teams, DHS staff maintained continuous coordination to address needs, including arranging transportation for residents and their belongings to ensure a safe relocation.

During and after the response, the Department of Aging's State Ombudsman fielded calls from residents and collaborated with DOH, DHS, and the local ombudsman to retrieve residents' personal items and effects from the impacted facility.

“In the face of a true emergency, this team sprang into action immediately,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “I am so proud of the work, diligence, and compassion of these employees who traveled to be on-site to offer assistance and peace of mind to their fellow Pennsylvanians—both partners in the response and residents who needed a safe haven.”

Commonwealth staff helped ensure a coordinated public health and medical response by sharing information and working closely with local partners. This incredible level of coordination allowed residents to be moved quickly and safely.

“The response to the Bristol Health and Rehab Center explosion demonstrated the very best of Pennsylvania’s emergency management, health, and human services teams working together,” said Randy Padfield, Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). “PEMA staff worked with our fellow state agency partners, county, and local responders to assist with coordination of resources, sharing of critical information, and ensuring residents were safely relocated in a matter of hours. This level of collaboration and commitment reflects our shared mission to protect and care for Pennsylvanians during times of crisis, and I couldn’t be prouder of our PEMA team and all who helped with the response to this community.”

The work of the response team underscores the importance of effective cross-agency collaboration during emergencies that threaten the health and safety of Pennsylvanians.

"The response from PA DHS and partner state agencies after the Bristol Health and Rehab Center explosion is the definition of collaboration in a crisis,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Immediately after, PA DHS staff stepped up to coordinate the safe relocation of residents and their personal items. They worked quickly, collaboratively, and led with kindness to get people the care and support they needed – essential to bringing stability through a time of crisis. Their compassion and professionalism during this rapid response will serve as a model for future crisis planning and preparation.”

“I am so proud of our State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, regional and local ombudsmen, and all of our sister agencies, who together went above and beyond to ensure residents’ needs were met throughout this incident and recovery efforts,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “As these older adults found themselves suddenly losing their home, our team stepped in to ensure older adults and their families remained informed, engaged, and supported.”



The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize Commonwealth employees for exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation and/or increased efficiency. A total of 83 employees from 17 agencies received awards for accomplishments in 2025.

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