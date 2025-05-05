Where to Cross-Country Ski in State Parks

Click on a region in the map or zoom in on the map using the zoom tool on the left. Clicking on a park in the map will reveal an information box with a listing of amenities in the park, and a link to the park in the listing far below.
Cross-Country Skiing by Region
Click the region links below for a listing of state park parks with corss-country skiing opportunities.
*Trail is groomed for cross-country skiing
-
Bald Eagle State ParkSome park trails and open areas are suitable for cross-country skiing. About seven miles of ungroomed trails are available with proper snow conditions.
-
Black Moshannon State ParkAll trails are open to cross-country skiers. Recommended trails are marked with the cross-country skier symbol on the map.
-
Chapman State Park*At least 4.4 miles of groomed ski trails connect with numerous trails in the adjoining national forest and state game land.
-
Denton Hill State Park*The eight miles of park trails connect with many more miles of trails in the adjoining Susquehannock State Forest, including the 29-mile Denton Hill Cross-country Ski Trail System, which is groomed.
-
Hills Creek State ParkSkiers can enjoy the trails, service roads, and open areas. About five miles of ungroomed trails are available with proper snow conditions.
-
Kettle Creek State ParkCross-country skiing is permitted throughout the park.
-
Little Pine State ParkThe five-mile Lake Shore Trail follows level terrain and parallels the lake and headwaters and then returns to the starting location. Motor vehicles and snowmobiles are prohibited in this area.
-
Mount Pisgah State ParkSome of the park’s 11 miles of trails are good for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
-
Ole Bull State Park*In addition to a groomed cross-country skiing trail, cross-country skiers and snowshoers are allowed throughout the park.
-
Parker Dam State Park*Conditions permitting, groomed ski trails are maintained on Beaver Dam, Souders, CCC, and Skunk trails.
-
Poe Valley State ParkWhile no specific trails are provided, most skiers use local roads since only minimal snow plowing is done in this area. Skiers should be cautious since both snowmobiles and four-wheel drive vehicles also use many of these roads.
-
Raymond B. Winter State ParkFive miles of park trails provide easy skiing with connecting trails and roads on surrounding state forest lands. Raymond B. Winter also loans snowshoes.
-
Simon B. Elliott State ParkSki on more than four miles of easy to moderate roads and trails.
-
Sinnemahoning State ParkPark trails and open fields are available for skiing with adequate snow cover.
-
Sizerville State ParkPark trails provide access to many miles of trails on adjacent state forest land. The average yearly snowfall is 60-70 inches. The park provides parking and restrooms.
-
Blue Knob State ParkMost park trails are suitable for expert skiers. For beginner skiers, Chappells Field Trail and the closed campground are recommended. For the intermediate skier, the service roads, closed roadways, and open areas are recommended. Weather conditions on the trails are usually ideal, however, skiers should use expert or mountain ski equipment.
-
Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation AreaAll 12 miles of hiking trails in the conservation area are open for cross-country skiing.
-
Caledonia State ParkTrails and open fields of the park are available for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
-
Canoe Creek State ParkAll hiking, equestrian, and biking trails are available for skiing.
-
Codorus State ParkThere are 6.5 miles of trails in the 195-acre Mountain Biking Area on Bankert Road. Skiers may also use the fields of the marina, Main Launch, and the campground. Please wear fluorescent orange during hunting seasons.
-
Colonel Denning State ParkWhile there is no formal cross-country skiing trail system, skiing is permitted on existing roads and trails and in all areas of the park. Terrain is moderately hilly to mountainous.
-
Cowans Gap State ParkClosed park roads and some of the hiking trails are suitable for cross-country skiing.
-
Fowlers Hollow State ParkThere are two miles of designated trail southwest of the campground. Skiing is also permitted in all areas of the park.
-
Gifford Pinchot State ParkWhen adequate snow cover is available, many of the hiking trails provide an excellent opportunity for cross-country skiing. The best trails are accessed from the Conewago Day Use Area or the special parking area at the campground entrance. These trails are marked for bicycling and include portions of Lakeside, Alpine, Oak, and Gravel trails. Other good trails are the network of spur roads and trails in the interior of the park campground, which are closed to camping and vehicle use during the winter season.
-
Greenwood Furnace State ParkTramway, Dogtown, Viantown, and Brush Ridge trails are recommended for cross-country skiing, as are the grassy areas of the day use area. Park trails connect to the Brush Ridge Multi-use Trail System in Rothrock State Forest.
-
Joseph E. Ibberson Conservation AreaAll hiking trails in the Conservation Area are open for cross-country skiing. Evergreen and Old Sawmill trails are recommended for cross-country skiing.
-
Little Buffalo State ParkAll hiking trails in Little Buffalo State Park are open for cross-country skiing, but skiing is recommended on Little Buffalo Creek Trail. A 2.5-mile loop can be skied by taking Little Buffalo Creek Trail to Main Picnic Area, then ski the Newport and Sherman’s Valley Railroad trace. Return to Little Buffalo Creek Trail along the edge of woods. Park in the lot at the trailhead. A popular loop in East Picnic Area starts in the parking lot and follows the path to Clay’s Covered Bridge. The trail passes Shoaff’s Mill then returns to the starting point on either Mill Race Trail or the shorter service road. Skiing is also permitted on service roads and unplowed roads in the day use area.
-
Mont Alto State ParkSkiing is permitted throughout the park and in the adjacent Michaux State Forest.
-
Penn-Roosevelt State ParkCross-country skiing is available.
-
Pine Grove Furnace State ParkNordic skiers enjoy the rail trail when snow conditions allow. Although no trails are specifically designated for cross-country skiing, numerous opportunities exist, especially during winters with heavy snowfalls, both within the park and on the surrounding state forest lands.
-
Prince Gallitzin State ParkSeven miles of marked trails are available for this popular wintertime activity.
-
Reeds Gap State ParkSkiers can enjoy the trails, service roads, and open areas. About five miles of ungroomed trails are available with proper snow conditions.
-
Shawnee State ParkMost trails are suitable for novice and experienced skiers and snowshoers. Lake Shore is the most popular trail.
-
Susquehannock State ParkVisitors enjoy cross-country skiing on more than two miles of park trails including the Pipe Line, Chimney, Landis, and Overlook, as well as throughout open fields.
-
Trough Creek State ParkSkiing is permitted throughout the park and in the adjacent Rothrock State Forest.
-
Warriors Path State ParkAbout six miles of cross-country ski trails traverse through woods and field areas with the degree of difficulty ranging from easy to moderate.
-
Whipple Dam State ParkPark trails and roads, and roads in Rothrock State Forest are recommended for cross-country skiing.
-
Beltzville State ParkMany open and rolling fields and nine miles of trail are suitable for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
-
Benjamin Rush State ParkSkiers can enjoy the 3.5 miles of mostly level trails.
-
Delaware Canal State ParkThe 60-mile long Delaware Canal towpath runs from Easton to Bristol and is a National Recreation Trail. Once trod by mule teams pulling cargo-laden boats along the canal, the towpath is used today by walkers, joggers, bicyclists, cross-country skiers, and bird watchers.
-
Evansburg State ParkMost trails are open to cross-country skiing.
-
Fort Washington State ParkBeginner and expert skiers can enjoy the 1.7-mile loop trail in the Militia Hill Day Use Area.
-
Frances Slocum State ParkWhen conditions permit, the campground road and day-use areas are popular for skiing.
-
French Creek State ParkAll hiking trails and open areas of the park can be skied with proper snow cover.
-
Gouldsboro State ParkHiking trails can be cross-country skied with adequate snow. Old Route 611 Trail is recommended.
-
Hickory Run State ParkThe 13 miles of designated trail are marked with blue blazes.
-
Jacobsburg Environmental Education CenterThe 18.5-mile network of trails makes the center’s fields, woodlands, and streams accessible to both students and the casual visitor. These facilities are for use by hikers, all-terrain bikers, horseback riders, and cross-country skiers. Non-hunters should wear blaze orange during hunting seasons. Jacobsburg loans showshoes.
-
Lackawanna State ParkAll trails can be cross-country skied and snowshoed, although Lakeview, Snowflake, and most trails in the campground and picnicking areas are recommended. Lackawanna loan showshoes.
-
Lehigh Gorge State ParkThe Lehigh Gorge Trail on the west side of the river from White Haven to Glen Onoko is open to cross-country skiing.
-
Marsh Creek State ParkRed Trail, Blue Trail, and the fields of the park are recommended for cross-country skiing.
-
Memorial Lake State ParkThe easy rolling terrain and open nature of the park lends itself to excellent opportunities for short distance cross-country ski trips for the novice and experienced skier.
-
Nescopeck State ParkCross-country skiing and snowshoeing are permitted on several trails throughout the park. The trails are not groomed but are relatively flat or have slight grades making them a great way to explore the park during winter. Nescopeck loans snowshoes. Inquire at the environmental education center about the snowshoe loaner program.
-
Nockamixon State ParkThe bicycle trail and the roads in the closed day use area are open for cross-country skiing. There are also steeper hiking trails in the Sterner Mill Area. Cross-country ski trails are not groomed.
-
Nolde Forest Environmental Education CenterWith adequate snow cover the trails of the center can be showshoed and cross-country skied.
-
Norristown Farm ParkThe trails and open fields of the park are available for use with proper snow cover.
-
Promised Land State ParkSkiing and snowshoeing are permitted on all trails. Bruce Lake Natural Area and Conservation Island are the best trails for skiing. Promised Land loans snowshoes.
-
Prompton State ParkHiking trails can be cross-country skied.
-
Ricketts Glen State ParkHiking trails may be skied when snow cover permits.
-
Ridley Creek State ParkCross-country skiers may use hiking trails and Multi-Use Trail when snow cover permits.
-
Salt Springs State ParkCross-country skiers may use the hiking and multi-use trails when snow cover permits.
-
Swatara State ParkThe Swatara Rail Trail is good for skiing with adequate snowfall.
-
Tobyhanna State ParkMost of the hiking trails are recommended for cross-country skiing.
-
Tyler State ParkCross-country skiers may use the edge of fields and non-paved hiking trails when snow cover permits.
-
Varden Conservation AreaAll trails are recommended for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing when conditions permit.
-
Washington Crossing Historic ParkThe paths and fields of the park are suitable for cross-country skiing when weather conditions permit.
-
White Clay Creek PreserveCross-country skiers may use the hiking and bridle trails when snow cover permits.
-
Worlds End State ParkSeveral park areas are suitable for nordic skiing. A 20-mile trail network is close by on state forest land.
-
Clear Creek State Park
Snowshoeing is permitted on all trails. Cross-country skiing is recommended on Clear Creek Trail, Sawmill Trail, and portions of Truby Trail.
-
Cook Forest State Park*
Snowshoeing is permitted on all trails. Cross-country skiing is recommended on selected trails on the maps. Cook Forest has three groomed trails: Fire Tower Road, Toms Run Road, and part of Forest Drive.
-
Jennings Environmental Education Center
All trails north of PA 528 (prairie side) are recommended for cross-country skiing. Snowshoeing is popular. Jennings loans snowshoes from Monday through Saturday when there is adequate snow cover.
-
Keystone State Park
With adequate snow cover there is cross-country skiing on park trails and in open fields. Keystone loans showshoes.
-
Kooser State Park*
The park’s elevation and heavy snowfall creates prime conditions for cross-country skiing. Park staff set track on 1.5 miles of ski trail, which is marked with blue diamonds. The trail is classified as “easiest” and is popular with beginners to experienced skiers. There also is a 20-mile cross-country ski touring concession adjacent to the PA 653 parking area of nearby Laurel Ridge State Park. A trail fee is required.
-
Laurel Hill State Park
With adequate snow cover many hiking trails are available for cross-country skiing. Laurel Hill loans snowshoes.
-
Laurel Ridge State Park*
About 35 miles of trail are available for cross-country skiing. Please check with the park office to see which sections are suitable for skiing. A free map is available from the park office. There also is a 20-mile cross-country ski touring concession adjacent to the PA 653 parking area. A trail fee is required.
-
Linn Run State Park
With adequate snow cover many hiking trails are available for cross-country skiing.
-
Maurice K. Goddard State Park
There are about six miles of trails marked for cross-country skiing for beginner to expert skiers.
-
Moraine State Park
Pleasant Valley and Sunken Garden trails are groomed when snow conditions permit. The trails are blazed blue and are suitable for all skill levels.
-
Ohiopyle State Park*
There are 33.9 miles of trails recommended for cross-country skiing. The Sproul Trails and a section of the Kentuck Trail were created for cross-country skiing. With deep snowfall, the 27 miles of the Great Allegheny Passage also are good for cross-country skiing.
-
Oil Creek State Park
The park’s cross-country ski area features three main trails, Red, Blue, and Green with six White connecting trails. Most of the trails utilize old oil lease and lumber roads and are generally about 10 feet wide. The trail network is ungroomed.
-
Presque Isle State Park
The multi-use trail and the hiking trails are great for cross-country skiing. A cross-country ski concession, located at the picnic shelter area, operates during the winter, conditions permitting. Equipment rental is available.
-
Pymatuning State Park
Most open areas of the park are open to cross-country skiing.
-
Raccoon Creek State Park
Most trails are open to cross-country skiing, however, it is recommended to avoid trails rated ‘difficult.’ A designated 2.2-mile cross-country skiing trail is located between the beach access road and the roadside east picnic area. Raccoon Creek also loans snowshoes.
-
Ryerson Station State Park
Cross-country skiing is permitted on the ungroomed hiking trails and open areas throughout the park.
-
Yellow Creek State Park
While no special area or trail system has been developed for these winter sports, the park has many opportunities for cross-country skiers and snowshoers of all levels of experience. Trails, open fields, forested areas, and abandoned roads may all be used for exploring the park in winter.