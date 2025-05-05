Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Where to Cross-Country Ski in State Parks

    Click on a region in the map or zoom in on the map using the zoom tool on the left. Clicking on a park in the map will reveal an information box with a listing of amenities in the park, and a link to the park in the listing far below.

    Cross-Country Skiing by Region

    Click the region links below for a listing of state park parks with corss-country skiing opportunities. 

    *Trail is groomed for cross-country skiing