Raymond B. Winter State Park covers 695 acres of the Ridge and Valley Province in central Pennsylvania.

Located within Bald Eagle State Forest, the park lies in a shallow basin surrounded by rocky ridges covered with an oak and pi​ne forest.

The focal point of the park is Halfway Lake, which is filled by spring-fed mountain streams and contained by a hand-laid, native sandstone dam.

Open year round, the park provides diverse opportunities for recreation.