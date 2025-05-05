Overview
Raymond B. Winter State Park covers 695 acres of the Ridge and Valley Province in central Pennsylvania.
Located within Bald Eagle State Forest, the park lies in a shallow basin surrounded by rocky ridges covered with an oak and pine forest.
The focal point of the park is Halfway Lake, which is filled by spring-fed mountain streams and contained by a hand-laid, native sandstone dam.
Open year round, the park provides diverse opportunities for recreation.
Plan Your Visit
17215 Buffalo Road
Mifflinburg, PA 17844-9656
570-966-1455
rbwintersp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is in Union County on Pennsylvania Route 192, 18 miles west of Lewisburg.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 40.99088; Longitude -77.1937
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Evangelical Community Hospital
1 Hospital Drive
Lewisburg, PA 17837
570-522-2000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Raymond B. Winter State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education programs from April to October.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward the natural and cultural resources.
Several special events are conducted each year, including a history day and the winter Snowfest.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Group programs must be scheduled in advance by calling the park office. Popular topics for students include:
- Adaptations
- Amphibians
- Aquatic studies
- Bird life
- Forest ecosystems
- Geology
- Reptiles
- Watersheds
- Wetland ecosystems
Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center and Sheary-Linn Amphitheater
Equipped with many educational tools, the center is a classroom and base for educational programs. The learning center features:
- Classic environmental works and children’s books
- Displays of native wildlife
- Hands-on science area
- Numerous field guides
Visitors can test their knowledge of lumber on the Wall of Woods display. Others can enjoy sitting at the center’s observation window listening to birds gathered at the microphone-equipped feeding station.
Large porches provide opportunities to relax and enjoy the surrounding forest scenery.
Near the learning center is the Sheary-Linn Amphitheater where outdoor interpretive programs are presented.