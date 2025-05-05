Overview
The 541-acre Trough Creek State Park is a scenic gorge formed as Great Trough Creek cuts through Terrace Mountain before emptying into Raystown Lake. Rugged hiking trails lead to wonders like Balanced Rock and Rainbow Falls.
Rothrock State Forest and Raystown Lake border the park, making a large, contiguous area of public land for recreation.
Street Address:
16362 Little Valley Road
James Creek, PA 16657-9302
814-658-3847
troughcreeksp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek Road
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park can be reached from Huntingdon by traveling 16 miles south along PA 26, then five miles east along PA 994 near the village of Entriken.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.31192 Long. -78.12984
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Penn Highlands Huntingdon
1225 Warm Springs Avenue
Huntingdon, PA 16652
814-643-2290
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs April through November. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.