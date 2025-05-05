Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Trough Creek State Park

    Adventure awaits at Trough Creek State Park in south central Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    16362 Little Valley Road
    James Creek, PA 16657
    814-658-3847
    troughcreeksp@pa.gov

    A family hiking downhill on a rocky path among fallen leaves to a wooden bridge across a creek

    Overview

    The 541-acre Trough Creek State Park is a scenic gorge formed as Great Trough Creek cuts through Terrace Mountain before emptying into Raystown Lake. Rugged hiking trails lead to wonders like Balanced Rock and Rainbow Falls.

    Rothrock State Forest and Raystown Lake border the park, making a large, contiguous area of public land for recreation.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Canoe Creek State Park
    205 Canoe Creek Road
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The park can be reached from Huntingdon by traveling 16 miles south along PA 26, then five miles east along PA 994 near the village of Entriken.

    GPS DD: Lat. 40.31192  Long. -78.12984

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Penn Highlands Huntingdon
    1225 Warm Springs Avenue
    Huntingdon, PA 16652
    814-643-2290

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs April through November. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Trough Creek State Park.

