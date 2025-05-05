Overview
Black Moshannon State Park covers 3,394 acres of forests and wetlands and conserves unique, natural environments. More than 43,000 acres of the Moshannon State Forest surround the park and help create a remote and wild setting that provides recreational opportunities in all seasons.
According to local tradition, Native Americans called this watershed “Moss-Hanne,” meaning “moose stream,” thus the origin of the park’s name.
Appropriately, the “black” in the park name describes the tea-colored waters. The 250-acre Black Moshannon Lake is fed by clear springs and small streams which flow through the bogs that stretch in most directions from its shores.
As the clear water flows through sphagnum moss and other wetland plants, it becomes colored by plant tannins. In a sense, the bog vegetation acts like a giant teabag to color the water.
Plan Your Visit
4216 Beaver Road
Philipsburg, PA 16866-9519
814-342-5960
blackmoshannonsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours.
Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From Northeast: Take I-80 West to Milesburg Exit 158, then keep right to Alt. US 220 South toward Milesburg/State College for 6 miles. Turn right onto PA 504 West for 12 miles to the park.
From Northwest: Take I-80 East to Kylertown Exit 133. Turn left onto PA 53 for 0.8 mile (through traffic light). At the park sign, turn right onto Main Street. Follow Main Street for five miles, where Main Street will take a hard left and over a bridge. Continue to the stop sign and turn left onto Casanova Road. Follow Casanova Road 9 miles to the park.
From Southeast: Take US 322 West to Exit 68 (Greys Woods/Waddle). On the ramp stay right toward Waddle, then continue 6 miles. Bear right onto the ramp for Alt. US 220 North and then travel for 5 miles. Then turn left at the park sign in the village of Julian to take Beaver Road for 8 miles to the park.
From Southwest: From Philipsburg, follow US 322 east. Turn left onto PA 504 and travel 8 miles to the park.
From South: Take I-99 North to Exit 61 at Port Matilda. Turn right at end of ramp. In 1/2 mile, turn left at traffic light, then 8 miles on Alt. US 220 (Eagle Valley Road). Then turn left at the park sign in the village of Julian to take Beaver Road for 8 miles to park.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.9122 Long. -78.05690
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Mount Nittany Medical Center
1800 East Park Avenue
State College, PA 16803
814-231-7000
Directions: From the park office, follow Beaver Road 8 miles. Turn right onto US 220 Alternate south, then right onto PA 322 east to Exit 73 to the Mount Nittany Medical Center.
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Families, individuals, schools, and special request groups can participate in the park’s environmental education and recreation programs year round.
Bog walks and stream studies provide understanding of aquatic ecosystems, wetlands, and human influences.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
♿ An ADA accessible boat rental and an ADA accessible park store and a refreshment stand are open seasonally.
Visit Sleepy Hollow Outpost for more information.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the day use parking area near the Pavilion 3.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.