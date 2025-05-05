Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Lackawanna State Park

    Adventure awaits at Lackawanna State Park in northeastern Pennsylvania.

     

    1839 Abington Rd
    North Abington Township, PA 18414
    570-945-3239
    lackawannasp@pa.gov

    Make a Reservation
    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A bench under a shade tree on the side of a lake with forest in the background on a sunny day

    Overview

    The 1,445-acre Lackawanna State Park is in northeastern Pennsylvania, ten miles north of Scranton.

    The centerpiece of the park, the 198-acre Lackawanna Lake, is surrounded by picnic areas and multi-use trails winding through forest. Boating, camping, fishing, mountain biking, and swimming are popular recreation activities.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    1839 Abington Rd
    North Abington Township, PA 18414
    570-945-3239
    lackawannasp@pa.gov

    Facebook

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The park is easily reached from I-81. Visitors should take Exit 199 and travel three miles west on PA 524.

    Visitors coming via U.S. routes 6 and 11 should take PA 107 east about three miles to PA 407, then south.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.55887 Long. -75.70555

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Geisinger Community Medical Center
    1822 Mulberry Street
    Scranton, PA 18510
    570-703-8000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Programming is available year-round at Lackawanna State Park. The environmental education specialist provides services to schools, communities, and park visitors. Educational programs include:

    • Watershed education
    • Teacher in-service credit workshops
    • Community programs
    • Curriculum consultation
    • Resource services

    Summertime programming includes programs for children and adults.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Common Birds Brochure (PDF)​

    A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the amphitheater.

    Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.

    Find nearby attractions by Lackawanna  State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Lackawanna State Park. 

    View all events