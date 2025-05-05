Overview
The 1,445-acre Lackawanna State Park is in northeastern Pennsylvania, ten miles north of Scranton.
The centerpiece of the park, the 198-acre Lackawanna Lake, is surrounded by picnic areas and multi-use trails winding through forest. Boating, camping, fishing, mountain biking, and swimming are popular recreation activities.
Plan Your Visit
1839 Abington Rd
North Abington Township, PA 18414
570-945-3239
lackawannasp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is easily reached from I-81. Visitors should take Exit 199 and travel three miles west on PA 524.
Visitors coming via U.S. routes 6 and 11 should take PA 107 east about three miles to PA 407, then south.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.55887 Long. -75.70555
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Geisinger Community Medical Center
1822 Mulberry Street
Scranton, PA 18510
570-703-8000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Programming is available year-round at Lackawanna State Park. The environmental education specialist provides services to schools, communities, and park visitors. Educational programs include:
- Watershed education
- Teacher in-service credit workshops
- Community programs
- Curriculum consultation
- Resource services
Summertime programming includes programs for children and adults.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the amphitheater.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.