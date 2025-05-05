Successfully complete a PLT Educator Workshop and recieve a PLT Workshop certificate (prior expereince and training as a professional environmental educator will be considered in lieu of attending a PLT Educator Workshop at the discretion of the PA PLT Coordinator.)

Complete and submit a PA PLT Facilitator Application online, acknowledging eligibility and committing to the responsibilities outlined for PA PLT Facilitators.

If approved, successfully complete a hybrid PA PLT Facilitator Training, consisting of online modules (about a half day) assigned by a PA PLT Coordinator and one full day of in-person training, held periodically and as needed.