Attention: Good News!
We are currently working to update forms and resources for Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree (PA PLT) Facilitators.
To confirm eligibility and express interest in being trained as a PA PLT Facilitator, complete this online application.
What is a PLT Facilitator?
A Project Learning Tree (PLT) Facilitator is an experienced, trained PLT Educator who wants to take it one step further. Facilitators attend a specialized training, covering all PLT resources, that equips them to design and deliver PLT workshops to other educators. This volunteer "train-the-trainer" network is the lifeblood of the PLT program.
Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree (PA PLT) Facilitators
Successfully complete a PLT Educator Workshop and recieve a PLT Workshop certificate (prior expereince and training as a professional environmental educator will be considered in lieu of attending a PLT Educator Workshop at the discretion of the PA PLT Coordinator.)
Complete and submit a PA PLT Facilitator Application online, acknowledging eligibility and committing to the responsibilities outlined for PA PLT Facilitators.
If approved, successfully complete a hybrid PA PLT Facilitator Training, consisting of online modules (about a half day) assigned by a PA PLT Coordinator and one full day of in-person training, held periodically and as needed.
Annually support the program in one or more of the following ways...
- Design and deliver a PLT Educator Workshop, following the appropriate timeline and submitting all necessary reporting paperwork to your PA PLT Coordinator.
- Co-facilitate a PLT Educator Workshop, teaming up with other PA PLT Facilitators and resource specialists, such as your local Bureau of Forestry service forester.
- Serve on the PA PLT Steering Committee.
- Exhibit PLT materials at a conference or public outreach event.
- Present a session on a PLT resource at a conference or professional event.
Attend the PA PLT Facilitator Annual Meeting (virtual) to engage with the facilitator community, recognize achievements, and receive program updates.
Provide updated information for the public PA PLT Facilitator contact list by completing a brief, digital survey sent out by the PA PLT Coordinators each spring.
Trained PA PLT Facilitators that do not maintain active status as described above will be deemed inactive after two years and removed from the public PA PLT Facilitator contact list.
If they wish to re-establish active status, they must contact their PA PLT Coordinator directly or re-apply online.
*Facilitator expectations for PA DCNR Bureau of State Parks (BSP) staff may differ slightly from what is described here. BSP employees should follow the guidance and expectations set forth by the Bureau of State Parks Outdoor Programming Services (OPS) Division.
Additional Information
Bureau of Forestry staff and external partners should direct PLT reporting paperwork, questions, and correspondence to PA PLT Coordinator, Colleen Campion.