As long as there is enough snow cover, snowmobile trails open the day after the last day of Pennsylvania’s regular or extended rifle deer season, and close April 1 or earlier as determined by the district forester or park manager.

During the snowmobiling season, DCNR posts snow and trail conditions three times per week.

Check the trail conditions page before you head out to see if trails are open and ready for riding.

Riders must stay on roads and trails marked open for snowmobiles. Some trails used for snowmobiling may be open to vehicular traffic.

Snowmobiling in State Forests

Snowmobile riding opportunities abound on state forest lands.

If you’re looking for a one hour ride or a day-long trek, you’ll find it in the state forest system among scenery that is unsurpassed.

All snowmobile trails on state forest lands are designated with signs. Stay on the marked trail.

Roads for joint use by snowmobiles and vehicular traffic are marked with caution signs at all road junctions.

Between intersections, snowmobile trails are marked with orange diamonds.

Some joint use roads will be closed to licensed passenger vehicles due to hazardous conditions, but remain open to snowmobile travel.

To check on road closures for passenger vehicles, go to the respective state forest district page, and click "Advisories" under Additional Information.