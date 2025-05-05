Identifying and Collecting

Trilobites are among the most complex of all the animals that ever existed without backbones. Their traits included the following:

Well-developed nervous systems

Large antennae

Many appendages for swimming, walking, or feeding

Hard outer skeletons

Large eyes and the most ancient vision system known to scientists

Trilobites are a common fossil in many of the early to middle Paleozoic rocks of central Pennsylvania. These rocks range in age from 541 to 359 million years old.

Complete fossil specimens are rare because a trilobite’s rigid outer skeletal segments were joined by flexible organic connections that decayed on the death of the animal. Currents and scavengers then served to separate the skeletal parts.

The abundance of trilobite skeletal parts in the fossil record was enhanced by the fact that the animals grew by casting off their outer skeleton in a series of molt stages. One animal probably produced 10 to 12 potentially preservable skeletons in its lifetime.

Phacops rana is found in Pennsylvania's Devonian-age rocks (rocks between 419 and 359 million years old).

Explore the Pennsylvania outdoors and see if you can spot our state fossil!