Overview
The 104-acre Fowlers Hollow State Park is in a narrow valley created by Fowler Hollow Run.
The park is on the edge of Tuscarora State Forest at the intersection of several multi-use trails. The campground of the park is a good base for adventures into the huge tract of public land.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
5700 Fowler Hollow Road
Blain, PA 17006
717-776-5272
coloneldenningsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Colonel Denning State Park
1599 Doubling Gap Road
Newville, PA 17241
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Colonel Denning State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From PA 274 in Blain, turn south at the east end of town, then drive one-quarter of a mile. Turn right after the bridge onto Fowlers Hollow Road and follow it for 5.7 miles to the park.
The park can also be reached from PA 274 west of New Germantown on Upper Buck Ridge Road.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.27543 Long. -77.57641
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
361 Alexander Spring Road
Carlisle, PA 17015
717-249-1212
UPMC Pinnacle West Shore
1995 Technology Parkway
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
717-791-2600
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.