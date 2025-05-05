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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Climate Change and Sustainability at DCNR

    Climate change is impacting Pennsylvania's natural and recreational resources. Sustainability is fundamental to the conservation of natural resources and maintaining them for generations yet to come. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is working every day to keep people, natural places, and forests healthy and protect outdoor experiences for the next generation. DCNR calls this work Forever Green — focused on growing a sustainable future Forever Green.

    Pennsylvania is experiencing the impacts of a changing climate:

    • Record-shattering temperatures
    • Severe storms and flooding
    • Less snow in the winter 
    • Increasing wildfires and impacts from wildfire smoke
    • Changing distributions of some plants and animals

    As the caretaker of 2.2 million acres of state forest and 125 state parks, and the state’s primary conservation agency, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a unique role and responsibility in helping the Commonwealth reduce and adapt to climate change. To guide this work, DCNR and the Commonwealth have developed several key plans and resources:

    Climate Change and Sustainability Links