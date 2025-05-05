Pennsylvania is experiencing the impacts of a changing climate:
- Record-shattering temperatures
- Severe storms and flooding
- Less snow in the winter
- Increasing wildfires and impacts from wildfire smoke
- Changing distributions of some plants and animals
As the caretaker of 2.2 million acres of state forest and 125 state parks, and the state’s primary conservation agency, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a unique role and responsibility in helping the Commonwealth reduce and adapt to climate change. To guide this work, DCNR and the Commonwealth have developed several key plans and resources:
- Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Plan (PDF)
- Greenhouse Gas Inventory
- DCNR Climate Action Plan (coming in 2026)
- Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan