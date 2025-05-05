Overview
The 3,500-acre Codorus State Park is in the rolling hills of southern York County. The 1,275-acre Lake Marburg has 26 miles of shoreline and is a rest stop for migrating waterfowl and shorebirds. The lake is popular for boating and warmwater lake fishing.
Picnicking, swimming in the pool, disc golfing, and camping are popular activities.
Plan Your Visit
2600 Smith Station Road
Hanover, PA 17331-8000
717-637-2816
codorussp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From I-83, take Exit 8. Go 18 miles west on PA 216 to the park.
From Hanover, follow PA 216 to the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 39.79066 Long. -76.91891
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Pinnacle Hanover
300 Highland Avenue
Hanover, PA 17331
800-637-2426
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park provides programs year round. Programs include:
- Ecological and historical walks and talks
- Audiovisual presentations
- Campfires
- School environmental educational activities
- Youth programs
There are nature trails and a bird viewing station.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the upper marina parking area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.