Overview
This quiet, 24-acre park features a unique pavilion, picnicking, and trout fishing. Mont Alto is the oldest park still in the Pennsylvania state park system.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
PA 233
Mont Alto, PA 17237
717-352-2161
caledoniasp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Caledonia State Park
101 Pine Grove Road
Fayetteville, PA 17222
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Caledonia State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Mont Alto State Park is in southeastern Franklin County.
It can be reached from Caledonia State Park on US 30, the Lincoln Highway, by traveling seven miles south on PA 233 or by traveling north on PA 233, one mile from the town of Mont Alto.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 39.83897 Long. -77.53735
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Chambersburg Hospital
112 North Seventh Street
Chambersburg, PA 17201
717-267-3000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Mont Alto State Park participates in a carry-in/carry-out trash disposal program for small parks. There are no collection or recycling facilities.
Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash, garbage, and recyclables home with them.