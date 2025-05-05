Overview
The 8,500-acre Cook Forest State Park and 3,136-acre Clarion River Lands lie in scenic northwestern Pennsylvania.
Known for its stands of old growth forest, the park’s Forest Cathedral of towering white pines and hemlocks is a National Natural Landmark.
A scenic 13-mile stretch of the Clarion River flows through Cook Forest State Park and is popular for canoeing, kayaking, and tubing.
Clear Creek State Park is only 11 miles away.
Plan Your Visit
100 Rt 36
P.O. Box 120
Cooksburg, PA 16217-0120
814-744-8407
cookforestsp@pa.gov
Friends of Cook Forest State Park
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From the east, take Exit 78 off of I-80, then PA 36 north directly to the park in Cooksburg.
From the west, take Exit 60 off of I-80, then take PA 66 north to Leeper. From Leeper, follow PA 36 south, seven miles to the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.33292 Long. -79.20915
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Clarion Hospital
One Hospital Drive
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9500
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Wi-Fi is available outside the old park office located at 113 River Road.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources. Programs are offered year round.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
The Log Cabin Environmental Learning Center
The center offers indoor space for programs and displays historic logging and rafting tools, models, and artifacts.
The local, non-profit Sawmilll Center for the Arts housed in the historic sawmill offers traditional crafts, a gift shop, and classes. Demonstrations and classes on various crafts are presented throughout the summer and fall.
The Verna Leith Sawmill Theater presents plays, musicals, and other entertainment throughout the summer season.
Black bears are native to this area. All food should be put away after use and kept in a tight, secure container in the trunk of a car or in a camper.
Feeding wildlife is prohibited. When wildlife loses its fear of people, these animals can become pests, and dangerous situations can result.