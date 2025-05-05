In the heart of the Laurel Highlands at an altitude of 2,600 feet, Kooser State Park attracts visitors all year to its 250 acres of forest and the beautiful trout stream that flows the full length of the park.

The park’s original design character was stamped by the Civilian Conservation Corps projects of the 1930s that established the existing lake and most of its use areas, its architecture, and site details.

The park’s basic appeal lies in its intimate areas which are best suited for family outings and small groups. Picnicking, fishing, hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, and family cabins are popular.