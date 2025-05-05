Overview
In the heart of the Laurel Highlands at an altitude of 2,600 feet, Kooser State Park attracts visitors all year to its 250 acres of forest and the beautiful trout stream that flows the full length of the park.
The park’s original design character was stamped by the Civilian Conservation Corps projects of the 1930s that established the existing lake and most of its use areas, its architecture, and site details.
The park’s basic appeal lies in its intimate areas which are best suited for family outings and small groups. Picnicking, fishing, hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, and family cabins are popular.
Plan Your Visit
943 Glades Pike
Somerset, PA 15501
814-445-8673
koosersp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Laurel Hill State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Kooser State Park is on PA 31 midway between the Donegal and Somerset turnpike exits, at the eastern foothills of Laurel Mountain Summit. Kooser State Park is a one-hour drive from Johnstown or Pittsburgh.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.05983 Long. -79.22842
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Somerset Hospital
225 South Center Avenue
Somerset, PA 15501
814-443-5000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and interpretive programs. Participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources through:
- Hands-on activities
- Guided walks
- Evening programs
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.