Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants

Who Is Eligible?

Eligible organizations vary by project type, but generally include:

County and municipal governments

Municipal agencies

501(c)3 non-profit organizations

For-profit businesses (limited options)

When Are Applications Accepted?

For most grants, DCNR accepts applications once annually. The application period opens the third Tuesday in January and closes the first Wednesday in April. However, some grants have unique application periods. For specific dates for all DCNR grants, please visit the Apply for a DCNR Grant page.

How Much Funding Is Available?

The total grant awards vary based on state and federal funding sources, with the program awarding approximately $50 million for projects each year. Individual grant amounts also vary, with typical awards ranging from $50,000 - $500,000.

Contact Us

For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).