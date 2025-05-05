Skip to agency navigation
    Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants

    This grant program, managed by the DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC), builds connections between Pennsylvanians and the outdoors by supporting recreational improvements, natural resource conservation, and community revitalization efforts.

    Apply for a DCNR Grant

    Who Is Eligible?

    Eligible organizations vary by project type, but generally include:

    • County and municipal governments
    • Municipal agencies
    • 501(c)3 non-profit organizations
    • For-profit businesses (limited options)

    When Are Applications Accepted?

    For most grants, DCNR accepts applications once annually. The application period opens the third Tuesday in January and closes the first Wednesday in April. However, some grants have unique application periods. For specific dates for all DCNR grants, please visit the Apply for a DCNR Grant page.

    How Much Funding Is Available?

    The total grant awards vary based on state and federal funding sources, with the program awarding approximately $50 million for projects each year. Individual grant amounts also vary, with typical awards ranging from $50,000 - $500,000.

    Contact Us

    For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).

    Park Rehabilitation and Development

    Development projects build or rehabilitate public park and recreation facilities.

    Learn more

    Recreation and Conservation Planning

    Planning projects lay the groundwork for future park, recreation, and conservation investments.

    Learn more

    Land Acquisition and Conservation

    Acquisition projects help buy land for parks, greenways, critical habitat, and open space.

    Learn more

    Trails

    Trail projects help plan and build land and water trails. Both motorized and non-motorized grant options exist.

    Learn more

    ATV and Snowmobile Projects

    All-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile projects use dedicated funds to support motorized recreation

    Learn more

    Rivers Conservation and Development

    Rivers projects improve protection of and access to Pennsylvania’s waterways.

    Learn more

    Community and Watershed Forestry

    Community and Watershed Forestry projects fund riparian buffers, lawn-to-meadow conversions, and community trees.

    Learn more

    State and Regional Partnerships

    Partnerships are collaborative initiatives that provide training, mini-grants, and more

    Learn more

    Peer

    Peer grants help municipalities complete special-purpose plans.

    Learn more

    Circuit Rider

    Circuit rider grants support the hiring of a regional park, recreation, or conservation professional.

    Learn more

    Land and Water Conservation Fund

    Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants help acquire and develop new parks and rehabilitate existing parks.

    Learn more