    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Susquehanna State Park

    Adventure awaits at Susquehanna State Park in central Pennsylvania.

     

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A river with a rocky bank on one side and forested mountains on the other side

    Overview

    This 20-acre riverfront recreational area is in the city of Williamsport. The Williamsport Chamber of Commerce operates this park in cooperation with the DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    Arch Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    570-988-5557
    shikellamysp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Shikellamy State Park
    401 Bridge Avenue
    Sunbury, PA 17801

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Shikellamy State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    From US 220, take the Reach Road Exit. Turn right onto Reach Road. Turn right onto Arch Street. The park entrance is on the right side of the north side of the Arch Street Bridge.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.22743  Long. -77.04582

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    UPMC Susquehanna
    700 High Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    570-321-1000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks is unpredictable. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    The modern paddlewheeler, Hiawatha, offers river excursions May through October. Call 570-220-0528 for additional information and tickets.

    The Hiawatha House has river excursion tickets, souvenirs, and a variety of snacks, sandwiches, and beverages during the operational season of the Hiawatha Paddlewheeler.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Susquehanna State Park.

