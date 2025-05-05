Susquehanna State Park

Overview
This 20-acre riverfront recreational area is in the city of Williamsport. The Williamsport Chamber of Commerce operates this park in cooperation with the DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
Arch Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
570-988-5557
shikellamysp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Shikellamy State Park
401 Bridge Avenue
Sunbury, PA 17801
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Shikellamy State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From US 220, take the Reach Road Exit. Turn right onto Reach Road. Turn right onto Arch Street. The park entrance is on the right side of the north side of the Arch Street Bridge.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.22743 Long. -77.04582
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Susquehanna
700 High Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
570-321-1000
The modern paddlewheeler, Hiawatha, offers river excursions May through October. Call 570-220-0528 for additional information and tickets.
The Hiawatha House has river excursion tickets, souvenirs, and a variety of snacks, sandwiches, and beverages during the operational season of the Hiawatha Paddlewheeler.