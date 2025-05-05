Hiking in State Parks

Hiking trails in state parks lead to:

Trail lengths and difficulties vary. Some trails are scenic or leisurely, while others are self-guiding educational, or rigorous exercise. Some long distance trails, like the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, connect multiple parks. There is a trail in Pennsylvania state parks for every adventure level.

Hiking in State Forests

State forests offer tremendous opportunities for the hiking enthusiast with a wide range of trails covering all types of terrain at a variety of difficulty levels.

Hiking trails in state forests are divided into four categories: