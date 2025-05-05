Overview
Sinnemahoning State Park, located near the center of the Pennsylvania Wilds’ scenic steep valleys region, encompasses 1,910 acres of beautiful scenery and outstanding wildlife habitat.
Situated in Cameron and Potter counties, the park is nestled between the green-shouldered ridges of Pennsylvania’s Elk State Forest and Susquehannock State Forest.
The park is long and narrow and includes lands on both sides of First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek -- a major tributary to the Sinnemahoning Creek. At the southern end of the park, a 145-acre reservoir created by the George B. Stevenson dam provides excellent fishing and water recreation opportunities.
The abundance of wildlife within the park provides visitors with opportunities to view bald eagle, coyote, elk, and bobcat.
In addition, the park’s geographic location is excellent for visitors to explore the other treasures of the Pennsylvania Wilds region.
Plan Your Visit
4843 Park Road
Austin, PA 16720
814-647-8401
sinnemahoningsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office/wildlife center hours are:
January 1 to February 28 -- Open Monday to Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., closed on Sundays and New Year's Day.
March 1 to March 31 -- Open 7 days-a-week, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
April 1 to October 31 -- Open 7 days-a-week, 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
November 1 to December 31 -- Open 7 days-a-week, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours.
Contact the park office/wildlife center for facility seasons and hours.
Sinnemahoning State Park is located on PA 872 in Cameron and Potter counties in northcentral Pennsylvania. The park is 13 miles north of the intersection of PA 120 and PA 872 (outside of the village of Sinnemahoning) or 15 miles south of Austin.
The park office and wildlife center is 0.5 mile south of the northern intersection of PA 872 and Park Road.
The northern entrance of the park is about 3 miles north on PA 872.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.47341 Long. -78.05653
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Cole
1001 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-274-9300
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
A viewfinder fit with an EnChroma colorblind lens is located halfway across the dam, overlooking the lake at Sinnemahoning State Park. The lenses are designed to enhance the color vision of those with a red-green color vision deficiency. Any park visitor can utilize the viewfinder to experience the colorful beauty of nature and to view foliage more vividly.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks.
In particular, Sinnemahoning is in a vary mountainous area which causes a large area without cell service. Service begins to drop about 45 minutes away from the park. Please download the park map before your visit.
Opened during 2011, this LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified green building provides office space for park administration and an area for park interpretive programs and environmental education classes.
The center also provides information to help orient visitors and offers a centrally-located starting point for exploration of the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The center also includes a gallery of interactive, interpretive exhibits that highlight the history and ecology of the First Fork Valley.
A small retail area features the work of local artisans and other outdoor-oriented, American-made products. Call the park for current hours of operation.
Sinnemahoning State Park offers year-round environmental education programs.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Canoe and kayak programs are very popular from spring to fall. The park has an inventory of kayaks and canoes and offers paddling programs that range from basic to competitive racing.
Wildlife watching pontoon boat tours of the George B. Stevenson reservoir are offered on most Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Wildlife watching programs and opportunities are available year-round. Participants may search for amphibians in the spring, watch bald eagles snatch a fish from the lake, or observe black bear gorging on fall berries. Elk can often be seen grazing in open areas near 40 Maples Day Use Area.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Women in the Wilds Weekend
This event is offered each summer and winter as a female-focused weekend filled with opportunities to learn new outdoor skills.
Summer programs include offerings such as:
- Mountain biking
- Archery
- Kayaking
- Outdoor photography
- GPS
- Geocaching
- Fly fishing
- Other recreational activities
Winter programs include offerings such as:
- Snowshoeing
- Cross-country skiing
- Winter survival skills
- Jewelry making
- Essential oils
- Cooking with wild edibles
Participants may choose up to eight different sessions over the three days of the event.
The First Fork Festival at Sinnemahoning State Park
The festival celebrates the history and culture of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Valley.
Held annually on the second Saturday of October, this community-focused, admission-free event features local authors, artists, and artisans showcasing their talents amidst a backdrop of full autumn color in the Pennsylvania Wilds.