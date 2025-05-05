Sinnemahoning State Park, located near the center of the Pennsylvania Wilds’ scenic steep valleys region, encompasses 1,910 acres of beautiful scenery and outstanding wildlife habitat.

Situated in Cameron and Potter counties, the park is nestled between the green-shouldered ridges of Pennsylvania’s Elk State Forest and Susquehannock State Forest.

The park is long and narrow and includes lands on both sides of First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek -- a major tributary to the Sinnemahoning Creek. At the southern end of the park, a 145-acre reservoir created by the George B. Stevenson dam provides excellent fishing and water recreation opportunities.

The abundance of wildlife within the park provides visitors with opportunities to view bald eagle, coyote, elk, and bobcat.

In addition, the park’s geographic location is excellent for visitors to explore the other treasures of the Pennsylvania Wilds region.