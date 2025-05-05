Safety in the Water
Scuba diving is a unique and interesting way to explore a state park.
All scuba divers in state parks must learn to recognize natural dangers and take safety measures to make sure you have a fun and successful dive.
Follow these scuba diving tips:
- Never dive without a buddy.
- Always plan your dive, and always dive your plan.
- Never dive if you have a cold or are congested in your ears or nose.
- Check your diving equipment to make sure it works. Use the right gear that can handle your planned dive.
- Do not drink alcohol or take drugs before diving.
- Ask your doctor what medicines are to safe to use when diving.
- Ask your doctor how diving can affect your health. It can be dangerous if you have certain health problems.
Where to Scuba Dive
Recreational scuba diving opportunities are available at the state parks listed below.
Click on a region in the map or zoom in on the map using the zoom tool on the left.
Clicking on a park in the map will reveal an information box with a listing of amenities in the park, and a link to the park in the listing far below.
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Canoe Creek State Park155-acre Canoe Lake
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Codorus State ParkLake Marburg - Sinsheim Cove only
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Gifford Pinchot State Park340-acre Pinchot Lake
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Pine Grove Furnace State Park25-acre Laurel Lake and 1.7-acre Fuller Lake
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Prince Gallitzin State Park1,635- acre Glendale Lake
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Shawnee State Park451-acre Shawnee Lake
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National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI)
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Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI)
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National Association of Scuba Diving Schools (NASDS)
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Scuba Schools International (SSI)
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International Diving Educators Association (IDEA)
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Scuba Educators
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Multinational Diving Educators Association (MDEA)
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National Association of Scuba Instructors (NASE)
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Scuba Diving International (SDI)
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Technical Diving International (TDI)