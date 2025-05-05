​Scuba Diving

Diving is only permitted within approved state park lakes as well as Lake Erie at Presque Isle State Park and the Susquehanna River at Shikellamy State Park.

Divers must contact the park office before diving to be notified of certification requirements, park diving areas, and park-specific diving information.

There is no fee required for recreational scuba diving, however all training and organized events require a special activities agreement which includes a fee. Contact the park office for more details.