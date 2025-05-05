Cowans Gap State Park

The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

The park office is usually open weekdays year round from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. except on some holidays. The park office has extended hours and weekend hours in the summer season through mid-October.

The beach, food and boat rental concession, and overnight camping and cabin areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

