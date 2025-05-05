Overview
Cowans Gap State Park is a 1,085-acre park in the beautiful Allens Valley of Fulton County. A 42-acre lake, two campgrounds, rustic Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) cabins, and many trails are prime attractions. State forest land surrounds the park, providing additional options for recreation and natural beauty in all seasons.
Plan Your Visit
6235 Aughwick Road
Fort Loudon, PA 17224
717-485-3948
cowansgapsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is usually open weekdays year round from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. except on some holidays. The park office has extended hours and weekend hours in the summer season through mid-October.
The beach, food and boat rental concession, and overnight camping and cabin areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is north of US 30 between Chambersburg and McConnellsburg.
- From the west: I-76 to Exit 180, Fort Littleton, then US 522 north to Burnt Cabins and follow signs to the park.
- From the east: I-76 to Exit 189, Willow Hill, then PA 75 south to Richmond Furnace and follow signs to the park.
- From the south: US 30 to PA 75 north at Fort Loudon to Richmond Furnace and follow signs to the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 39.99478 Long. -77.9249
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Fulton County Medical Center
214 Peach Orchard Road
McConnellsburg, PA 17233
717-485-3155
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs from April to November. Participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources through:
- Hands-on activities
- Guided walks
- Evening programs
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
The concession in the day use area serves many snacks and hot foods. It also has ice, charcoal, and other camp supplies.
The concession is open Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the park office parking area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.