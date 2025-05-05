Currently, 48 public, electric vehicle charging stations are now available to use by park and forest visitors who drive plugin hybrid or full electric-powered vehicles.
The stations can fully charge vehicles in approximately 2.5 to 7 hours. If using the charging stations, we ask that you please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.
Several of these charging stations received funding from U.S. EPA’s 2016 emissions equipment settlement with Volkswagen.
Charging Stations in State Parks
The following Pennsylvania state parks have free of charge, public electronic vehicle charging stations.
State Park Name
Location of Charging Station
Number of Charging Plugs
|Bald Eagle State Park
|Park office lower parking area
|4
|The Nature Inn
|2
|Black Moshannon State Park
|Day use parking area near picnic pavilion 3
|2
|Caledonia State Park
|Parking lot number 2 by restrooms
|2
|Cherry Springs State Park
|Amphitheater (Pavillion)
|4
|Codorus State Park
|Upper marina parking area
|2
|Colonel Denning State Park
|Main day-use parking area near Doubling Gap Lake
|2
|Cook Forest State Park
|New Restroom (Old Park Office)
|2
|Cowans Gap State Park
|Park office parking area
|2
|Delaware Canal State Park
|Virginia Forrest Recreation Area
|2
|Fort Washington State Park
|Militia Hill Day Use Area parking lot 5
|2
|French Creek State Park
|Park office overflow parking area
|2
|Gifford Pinchot State Park
|Near beach concession in the Quaker Race Day Use Area
|2
|Greenwood Furnace State Park
|Parking area near the park office and Pine Pavilion
|2
|Hickory Run State Park
|Visitor center parking area
|3
|Jennings Environmental Education Center
|Main parking lot
|2
|Keystone State Park
|Boat launch parking lot
|2
|Kings Gap Environmental Education Center
|Main parking lot
|2
|Kinzua Bridge State Park
|Bus and RV parking area near the picnic pavilion
|2
|Lackawanna State Park
|Amphitheater
|2
|Leonard Harrison State Park
|Park Office
|2
|Visitors Center
|2
|Little Buffalo State Park
|Parking lot near Shoaffs Mill and entertainment pavilion
|2
|Marsh Creek State Park
|Swimming pool parking area
|2
|McConnells Mill State Park
|Kildoo Picnic Area parking lot
|2
|Memorial Lake State Park
|Middle Road parking area
|2
|Moraine State Park
|Parking area near the North Shore Bicycle Rental
|2
|Nockamixon State Park
|Marina parking area
|2
|Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center
|Sawmill parking lot
|2
|Ohiopyle State Park
|Train station parking lot
|2
|Boaters Change House
|4
|Oil Creek State Park
|Egbert Farm Day Use Area
|2
|Pine Grove Furnace State Park
|Parking area off Bendersville Road near Furnace Stack
|2
|Presque Isle State Park
|Tom Ridge Environmental Center parking lot
|4
|Beach 8 parking lot
|2
|Marina parking lot
|2
|Prince Gallitzin State Park
|Lake side of the Prince Gallitzin Marina parking lot
|2
|Promised Land State Park
|Bear Wallow Garage
|2
|Pymatuning State Park
|Jamestown Marina parking lot
|2
|Raccoon Creek State Park
|Park office parking lot
|2
|Ridley Creek State Park
|Hunting Hill Mansion parking lot
|2
|Shawnee State Park
|Parking lot near the boat rental
|2
|Washington Crossing Historic Park
|Parking area across from the Visitor Center
|4
|Worlds End State Park
|Visitor Center or Beach House
|2
Charging Stations in State Forests
The following Pennsylvania state forests have free of charge, public electronic vehicle charging stations.
State Forest Name
Location of Charging Station
Number of Charging Plugs
|Bald Eagle State Forest
|District Office
|1
|Buchanan State Forest
|Resource Management Center parking lot
|4
|Delaware State Forest
|Resource Management Center
|2
|Tiadaghton State Forest
|Pine Creek Rail Trail -- Jersey Shore parking area
|2
|Tioga State Forest
|Pine Creek Rail Trail -- Darling Run parking area
|2
|Weiser State Forest
|Resource Management Center parking lot
|2