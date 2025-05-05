Skip to agency navigation
    ​Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at State Parks and Forests

    The department has been working to install electric vehicle charging stations at more than 40 state park and forest locations to help reduce greenhouse gases, lessen smog, and improve air quality.

    Currently, 48 public, electric vehicle charging stations are now available to use by park and forest visitors who drive plugin hybrid or full electric-powered vehicles.

    The stations can fully charge vehicles in approximately 2.5 to 7 hours. If using the charging stations, we ask that you please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.

    Several of these charging stations received funding from U.S. EPA’s 2016 emissions equipment settlement with Volkswagen.

    Charging Stations in State Parks

    The following Pennsylvania state parks have free of charge, public electronic vehicle charging stations.

    State Parks with Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

    State Park Name

    Location of Charging Station

    Number of Charging Plugs           

    ​​Bald Eagle State Park​Park office lower parking area​4
     The Nature Inn2
    ​Black Moshannon State Park​Day use parking area near picnic pavilion 3​2
    ​Caledonia State Park​Parking lot number 2 by restrooms​2
    Cherry Springs State ParkAmphitheater (Pavillion)4
    ​Codorus State Park​​Upper marina parking area​2
    Colonel Denning State Park​Main day-use parking area near Doubling Gap Lake​2
    Cook Forest State ParkNew Restroom (Old Park Office)​2
    ​Cowans Gap State Park​Park office parking area​2
    Delaware Canal State Park​Virginia Forrest Recreation Area2​
    ​Fort Washington State Park​Militia Hill Day Use Area parking lot 52​
    ​French Creek State Park​Park office overflow parking area​2
    ​Gifford Pinchot State Park​Near beach concession in the Quaker Race Day Use Area​2
    ​Greenwood Furnace State Park​Parking area near the park office and Pine Pavilion​2
    Hickory Run State Park​Visitor center parking area​3
    ​Jennings Environmental Education Center​Main parking lot​2
    Keystone State ParkBoat launch parking lot​2
    ​Kings Gap Environmental Education Center​Main parking lot​2
    Kinzua Bridge State ParkBus and RV parking area near the picnic pavilion​2
    Lackawanna State Park​Amphitheater​2
    Leonard Harrison State ParkPark Office2
     Visitors Center2
    ​Little Buffalo State Park​Parking lot near Shoaffs Mill and entertainment pavilion​2
    Marsh Creek State Park​Swimming pool parking area​2
    ​McConnells Mill State Park​Kildoo Picnic Area parking lot​2
    ​Memorial Lake State Park​Middle Road parking area​2
    ​​Moraine State ParkParking area near the North Shore Bicycle Rental​2
    ​Nockamixon State Park​Marina parking area​2
    Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center​Sawmill parking lot2​
    ​​Ohiopyle State Park​Train station parking lot​2
     Boaters Change House4
    ​​Oil Creek State Park​Egbert Farm Day Use Area​2
    ​Pine Grove Furnace State Park​Parking area off Bendersville Road near Furnace Stack​2
    ​​Presque Isle State Park​Tom Ridge Environmental Center parking lot​4
     ​Beach 8 parking lot​2
     ​Marina parking lot​2
    Prince Gallitzin State Park​Lake side of the Prince Gallitzin Marina parking lot​2
    Promised Land State ParkBear Wallow Garage2
    Pymatuning State Park​Jamestown Marina parking lot​2
    ​Raccoon Creek State Park​Park office parking lot​2
    Ridley Creek State Park​Hunting Hill Mansion parking lot​2
    Shawnee State Park​Parking lot near the boat rental​2
    Washington Crossing Historic ParkParking area across from the Visitor Center4
    Worlds End State ParkVisitor Center or Beach House2

    Charging Stations in State Forests

    The following Pennsylvania state forests have free of charge, public electronic vehicle charging stations.

    State Forests with Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

    ​State Forest Name

    Location of Charging Station

    Number of Charging Plugs

    Bald Eagle State ForestDistrict Office1
    Buchanan State Forest​Resource Management Center parking lot​4
    Delaware State ForestResource Management Center2
    Tiadaghton State Forest​Pine Creek Rail Trail -- Jersey Shore parking area​2
    Tioga State Forest​Pine Creek Rail Trail -- Darling Run parking area​2
    ​Weiser State ForestResource Management Center parking lot2