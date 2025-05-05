Currently, 48 public, electric vehicle charging stations are now available to use by park and forest visitors who drive plugin hybrid or full electric-powered vehicles.

The stations can fully charge vehicles in approximately 2.5 to 7 hours. If using the charging stations, we ask that you please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.

Several of these charging stations received funding from U.S. EPA’s 2016 emissions equipment settlement with Volkswagen.

Charging Stations in State Parks

The following Pennsylvania state parks have free of charge, public electronic vehicle charging stations.

Charging Stations in State Forests

The following Pennsylvania state forests have free of charge, public electronic vehicle charging stations.