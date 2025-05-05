A deep, steep-walled gorge carved by a river, thick vegetation, rock outcroppings, and waterfalls characterize Lehigh Gorge State Park.

In Luzerne and Carbon counties in eastern Pennsylvania, the park follows the Lehigh River from the outlet of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Francis E. Walter Dam at the northern end, to the town of Jim Thorpe at the southern end of the park.

Whitewater boating and biking are popular activities.

The 6,107 acres of park land follow the Lehigh River from Francis E. Walter Dam in the north to Jim Thorpe in the south.

The Lehigh Gorge Trail follows more than 20 miles of the D&L Trail, the foundation of the 165-mile Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

The abandoned railroad grade along the river provides opportunities for hiking, bicycling, sightseeing, and photography. The trail is closed to motor vehicles.

Parking areas are provided in White Haven, Rockport, and Glen Onoko. Very limited parking is available at Lehigh Tannery but boat launching is prohibited.