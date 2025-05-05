Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Lehigh Gorge State Park

    Adventure awaits at Lehigh Gorge State Park in eastern Pennsylvania. 

     

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Hickory Run State Park Complex
    3 Family Camp Rd
    White Haven, PA 18661-9712
    272-808-6192
    hickoryrunsp@pa.gov

    Overview

    A deep, steep-walled gorge carved by a river, thick vegetation, rock outcroppings, and waterfalls characterize Lehigh Gorge State Park.

    In Luzerne and Carbon counties in eastern Pennsylvania, the park follows the Lehigh River from the outlet of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Francis E. Walter Dam at the northern end, to the town of Jim Thorpe at the southern end of the park.

    Whitewater boating and biking are popular activities.

    The 6,107 acres of park land follow the Lehigh River from Francis E. Walter Dam in the north to Jim Thorpe in the south.

    The Lehigh Gorge Trail follows more than 20 miles of the D&L Trail, the foundation of the 165-mile Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

    The abandoned railroad grade along the river provides opportunities for hiking, bicycling, sightseeing, and photography. The trail is closed to motor vehicles.

    Parking areas are provided in White Haven, Rockport, and Glen Onoko. Very limited parking is available at Lehigh Tannery but boat launching is prohibited.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Currently, this park has not reservable facilitiies.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Hickory Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    White Haven

    White Haven is the northern access area and can be reached off exit 273 of I-80.

    • For White Haven South Access Area, follow PA 940 west for a short distance and turn left at the park entrance.

    South Access Area GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.055270 Long. -75.771581

    • For White Haven North Access Area, follow PA 940 east, being sure to take a right turn at the stop sign in White Haven. Just after crossing the railroad tracks, turn left on Main Street. The parking area is at the intersection of Main and Susquehanna streets.

    North Access Area GPS Decimal Degrees: ​Lat. 41.062944 Long. -75.773107

    Lehigh Gorge State Park White Haven Area Map (PDF)

    Rockport

    Rockport is the central access area:​

    From the south:

    • Follow US 209 south from Jim Thorpe to PA 93 north
    • After six miles, turn right onto Brenckman Drive to the town of Weatherly
    • Continue through Weatherly then turn right onto Lehigh Gorge Drive
    • Turn right onto Rockport Road

    From the north:

    • Take Exit 273 off I-80.
    • Follow PA 940 west for one mile then turn left onto Lehigh Gorge Drive.
    • At the village of Rockport, turn left onto Rockport Road

    Rockport GPS Decimal Degrees Lat. 41.9667 Long. -75.7551

    Lehigh Gorge State Park Rockport Area Map (PDF)

    Driving Directions from Rockport to Glen Onoko:

    • Leave access area on Rockport Road
    • 0.8 mi. At stop sign, turn left onto Lehigh Gorge Drive
    • 3.6 mi. In Weatherly, cross open grate bridge, then turn left at T-intersection
    • 2.5 mi. At stop sign, turn left onto PA 93 S
    • 5.9 mi. At stop sign, turn left onto US 209 N
    • 3.0 mi. At stop light, turn left onto PA 903 N
    • 0.1 mi. At end of bridge, make first left onto Main Street
    • 0.3 mi. Turn left at entrance to Lehigh Gorge State Park
    • 1.6 mi. Enter parking area for Glen Onoko Access

    Glen Onoko

    Glen Onoko is the southern access area and may be reached by taking Exit 74 of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike:

    • Follow US 209 south to Jim Thorpe
    • Then take PA 903 north across the river
    • At the stop sign, continue straight-leaving PA 903 which bears to the right
    • Turn left at the entrance to the park

    Glen Onoko GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.8835 Long. -75.75914

    Lehigh Gorge State Park Glen Onoko Area Map (PDF)

    Driving Directions from Glen Onoko to Rockport:

    • Leave Glen Onoko Access
    • 1.6 mi. Turn right at stop sign
    • 0.4 mi. At stop sign, turn right onto PA 903 S
    • 0.1 mi. At stop sign, turn right onto US 209 S
    • 2.9 mi. Turn right onto PA 93 N
    • 6 mi. In Hudsondale, turn right onto Brenckman Drive heading toward Weatherly
    • 2.4 mi. At stop sign, turn right, cross bridge
    • 0.1 mi. After crossing railroad tracks, turn right/li>
    • 0.1 mi. At stop sign, go straight
    • 0.3 mi. At T-intersection, turn left, then turn right at stop sign
    • 3.2 mi. Turn right onto Rockport Road
    • 0.8 mi. Follow Rockport Road to parking area
    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospitals

    White Haven and Rockport

    Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
    700 East Broad Street
    Hazleton, PA 18201
    570-501-4000

    Glen Onoko

    St. Luke’s Lehighton Campus
    211 North 12th Street
    Lehighton, PA 18235
    610-377-1300

    A wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs are offered year round.

    Through hands-on activities and guided walks, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call 272-808-6192 to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Activities

