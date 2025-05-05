Overview
Jennings Environmental Education Center is one of several state parks specifically dedicated to providing environmental education and recreational programs to the community. A variety of programs that increase knowledge and awareness of the beauty and importance of our natural resources are available for children, teachers, and the general public.
By taking time to explore Jennings through its trail network or community programs, visitors can enjoy the outdoors while learning the skills needed to be good stewards of Pennsylvania’s outstanding natural resources.
Jennings provides a unique combination of prairie and forest environs, which offer a wide array of resource and educational opportunities.
One of the park’s main features, the 20-acre prairie ecosystem, is home to distinctive prairie plants and the endangered massasauga rattlesnake. The most noteworthy and spectacular prairie flower is the blazing star.
Jennings was the first reserve established in Pennsylvania to protect an individual plant species and remains the only public and protected prairie in the commonwealth.
Plan Your Visit
2951 Prospect Road
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-5023
724-794-6011
jenningssp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The office is open from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday, and some weekends. Contact the center office for facility seasons and hours, particularly for weekend schedules.
The center is 12 miles north of Butler, on PA 528.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.00925 Long. -80.00359
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Butler Memorial Hospital
1 Hospital Way
Butler, PA 16001
724-238-6666
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The center provides a wide variety of activity-oriented programs for students, teachers, adult groups, and individuals. Programming is offered year-round.
Educational programs are age-specific, inquiry-based, and generate learning through discovery and a hands-on approach.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call 724-794-6011 to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the main parking lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.