Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Overview
Nolde Forest encompasses more than 725 acres of deciduous woodlands and coniferous plantations. A network of trails makes the center’s streams, ponds, and diverse habitats accessible to both students and visitors.
Teaching stations offer places for students to work and benches for those who wish to sit and enjoy the sights and sounds of the natural world.
ADA accessible trails are located at the Nolde Mansion and historic sawmill.
The Nolde Mansion houses the park office including offices for the center staff.
A garden featuring native wildflowers and a fountain is adjacent to the mansion. Rhododendron planted by the Nolde Family offer year-round greenery.
The C.H. McConnell Environmental Education Hall adjacent to the mansion is the indoor classroom for educational programming.
Plan Your Visit
3025 New Holland Road
Reading, PA 19607-9448
610-796-3699
noldeforestsp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset.
The office and mansion parking lot are open 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Nolde Forest is in Berks County, Pennsylvania, on PA 625, two miles south of PA 724 or three miles north of PA 568. The park office is located on Park Office Lane.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.2756 Long. -75.9495
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Reading Hospital
6th Avenue and Spruce Street
West Reading, PA 19611
866-988-4377
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Nolde Forest is committed to providing a diverse array of environmental education and recreation programs.
Programming is offered year-round to schools, civic groups, and the community. A schedule of community programs is available at the center.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are age-specific and generate learning through discovery and a hands-on approach. Call the park office to schedule a group program.
A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric vehicle charging station is available for public use in the Sawmill Parking Lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.
Any for-profit photography sessions held within the park require a license. Licenses, along with prior approval, eliminate conflicts with other, prescheduled park activities and support your Pennsylvania state parks.
Contact the park office a minimum of two weeks prior to any proposed photography session to process the required license.