Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Nolde Forest encompasses more than 725 acres of deciduous woodlands and coniferous plantations. A network of trails makes the center’s streams, ponds, and diverse habitats accessible to both students and visitors.

Teaching stations offer places for students to work and benches for those who wish to sit and enjoy the sights and sounds of the natural world.

ADA accessible trails are located at the Nolde Mansion and historic sawmill.

The Nolde Mansion houses the park office including offices for the center staff.

A garden featuring native wildflowers and a fountain is adjacent to the mansion. Rhododendron planted by the Nolde Family offer year-round greenery.

The C.H. McConnell Environmental Education Hall adjacent to the mansion is the indoor classroom for educational programming.