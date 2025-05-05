Overview
Clear Creek State Park encompasses 1,901 acres in Jefferson County. The park occupies a scenic portion of the Clear Creek Valley from PA 949 to the Clarion River.
Park amenities include camping, rustic cabins, and Clarion River access for fishing and boating.
Cook Forest State Park is only 11 miles away.
Plan Your Visit
38 Clear Creek Park Road
Park Facebook linkSigel, PA 15860-6702
814-752-2368
clearcreeksp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is located off of PA 949.
- From the east, take Exit 78 of I-80. Follow PA 36 north to the town of Sigel, make a right onto PA 949 north and continue four miles to the park entrance on the left.
- From the west, take Exit 73 of I-80. Follow PA 949 north for 12 miles to the park entrance on the left.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.32292 Long. -79.07671
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Penn Highlands Brookville
100 Hospital Road
Brookville, PA 15825
814-849-2312
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Programs are offered spring through fall.
A nature museum with logging and nature exhibits is open spring through fall.
The Ox Shoe Trail is self-guiding, takes one hour to hike, and reveals the logging history of the area.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Black bears are native to this area. All food should be put away after use and kept in a tight, secure container in the trunk of a car or in a camper.
Feeding wildlife is prohibited. When wildlife loses its fear of people, they can become pests, and dangerous situations can result.