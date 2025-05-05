Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Laurel Ridge State Park

    Adventure awaits at Laurel Ridge State Park in southwestern Pennsylvania. 

     

    1117 Jim Mountain Road
    Rockwood, PA 15557-5454
    724-455-3744
    laurelridgesp@pa.gov

    Overview

    The 13,625-acre Laurel Ridge State Park stretches along Laurel Mountain from the picturesque Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle, to the Conemaugh Gorge near Johnstown. This large park spans Cambria, Fayette, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties.

    The main feature of the park is the 70-mile Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, which provides the setting for a semi-wilderness backpacking and day hiking experience.

    One of the most exciting reasons to visit the park is for its scenery. Spring wildflowers dot the forest floor in early April followed by a vibrant green forest as leaf-out begins in late April.

    Mountain laurel blooms in June and rhododendron blooms in late June and early July.

    Come to the park in mid-October and witness fall color in all its glory.

    Winter is spectacular when the park is covered in a deep blanket of snow and the occasional great horned owl calls through the moon-lit forest.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Laurel Hill State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Laurel Ridge State Park is in Cambria, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Somerset counties, Pennsylvania.

    Northern Terminus GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.40858 Long. -79.00557

    Southern Terminus GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 39.87117 Long. -79.49006

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Responding emergency personnel and equipment may be at your expense.

    Hospital directions are posted at the pavilion and at the warming hut at the PA 653 ski area.

    GPS coordinates are posted on bulletin board at each trailhead.

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Activities

    Events

