Certain places just attract people. The cool, clear water of Little Buffalo Creek has been attracting people for centuries.

American Indians frequented Little Buffalo Creek on hunting trips. Farmers and merchants used to gossip and pass news while the grain was ground at Shoaff’s Mill. Nearby, merchants, local people, and travelers met at Blue Ball Tavern.

Today, thousands of people meet at Little Buffalo State Park to picnic, swim, fish, hike, and experience nature and history.