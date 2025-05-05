Overview
Certain places just attract people. The cool, clear water of Little Buffalo Creek has been attracting people for centuries.
American Indians frequented Little Buffalo Creek on hunting trips. Farmers and merchants used to gossip and pass news while the grain was ground at Shoaff’s Mill. Nearby, merchants, local people, and travelers met at Blue Ball Tavern.
Today, thousands of people meet at Little Buffalo State Park to picnic, swim, fish, hike, and experience nature and history.
Plan Your Visit
1579 State Park Road
Newport, PA 17074-9428
717-567-9255
littlebuffsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From PA 322, take the Newport Exit and follow PA 34 south through the town of Newport. One mile from town, turn right onto Little Buffalo Road to the park. From PA 322 to the park entrance is 4.6 miles.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.4585 Long. -77.1682
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Pinnacle West Shore
1995 Technology Parkway
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
717-791-2600
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Little Buffalo State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and campfire programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Programs are offered year round. Many programs feature Shoaff’s Mill. More than 12,000 people visit the mill annually.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Self-guided Tour
Take a self-guided tour through Little Buffalo’s historic district to learn about the park history and find out what was the most important resource for the development of the Little Buffalo Valley.
The Little Buffalo Quest (PDF) starts in front of the Blue Ball Tavern and is less than a mile long.
Old Fashioned Apple Festival: Held the third weekend of October, this festival will take your taste buds back to the mid-19th century.
You can see and taste apple butter cooked in a large copper kettle in front of Shoaff’s Mill. Apples are ground and squeezed in a century-old water powered press. Shoaff’s Mill grinds cornmeal, cracked corn, and apples.
Visitors may taste samples of apple cider, apple butter, and cornmeal recipes as long as supplies last.
Christmas Walk: This family-oriented activity has become a popular holiday event in the county. Thousands of lights and holiday cutouts dot East Picnic Area and provide the perfect holiday atmosphere.
Santa makes an appearance. Local 4-H Clubs sell cookies and hot chocolate. Area choirs sing carols many of the nights.
The program is on the third weekend in December.
For all upcoming events, details can be found on the Calendar of Events.
Located in the campground, the rentable Recreation Hall seats 200 people for wedding receptions, family gatherings, and meetings. Contact the park office for reservations and additional information.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the parking lot near Shoaffs Mill and the Entertainment Pavilion.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.