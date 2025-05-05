Overview
The park is on the western edge of the Seven Mountains in northeastern Huntingdon County, an area of rugged beauty, abundant wildlife, breathtaking vistas, and peaceful solitude.
Greenwood Furnace State Park covers 423 acres, including a six-acre lake, campground, hiking trails, and a historic district. The park provides access to backpacking, hiking, mountain biking, hunting, and fishing in the surrounding 80,000-acre Rothrock State Forest.
A walk through historic Greenwood Furnace evokes images of the community that flourished here from 1834 to 1904. Greenwood Furnace was a busy industrial complex, with all the noise and dirt of a 19th century ironmaking community. The village throbbed with life:
- The roaring of furnace stacks
- The shouts of the workmen
- The hissing of the steam engine
- The creaking of wagons loaded with charcoal
- The cast house whistle signaling another pour of molten iron
The furnaces were hot (3,000 degrees Fahrenheit) and cast clouds of smoke and cinders into the air, which rained down on grass, people, livestock, and buildings; rendering everything sooty and gray. At night, the fire’s red glow lit the sky, probably allowing residents to walk about without lanterns. Greenwood Furnace was a village built around an inferno.
Plan Your Visit
15795 Greenwood Road
Huntingdon, PA 16652-5831
814-667-1800
greenwoodfurnacesp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Greenwood Furnace State Park is along PA 305, about 5 miles west of Belleville and only 20 miles from Lewistown, Huntingdon, and State College.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.65047 Long. -77.75439
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
400 Highland Avenue
Lewistown, PA 17044
717-248-5411
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Greenwood Furnace offers educational and recreational programs year-round. Archeological work and extensive research have done much to uncover the hidden remains of the community.
Guided walks, living history, and evening programs interpret much of the natural and historic resources of the park.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Greenwood Historic Walking Tour
Greenwood Furnace was once a thriving ironmaking village. Today, only a handful of its original 127 buildings remain.
The walking tour explores a portion of the historic district, and includes parts of the town, tramway, historic roads, and charcoal hearths. A free guide to the historic district is available at the park office.
Blacksmith Shop and Education Center
This furnace-era building houses displays on the ironworks and serves as a base for many of the park’s educational programs. The education center is open weekends and holidays in the summer months.
Visitor Center and Gift Shop
In the park office, the visitor center is open Monday through Friday most of the year, and daily in the summer months. The visitor center has displays on the former ironmaking community.
The gift shop sells a variety of items, including T-shirts and sweatshirts, park memorabilia, historical and nature books, children’s nature books, and a variety of field guides for the novice and serious wildlife watcher. Proceeds benefit Pennsylvania state parks.
Folk Gathering
The Huntingdon County Arts Council organizes this summer event which includes concerts, jam sessions, and musician workshops.
Holiday Open House
Held the first Sunday in December, this event features kids crafts, carriage rides, and an antique toy display.
Snowfest
Held in mid-January, this festival focuses on outdoor recreation and features the Juniata Valley YMCA “plunge” fundraiser. Visitors also enjoy a trail run, ice skating, broomball, snowshoeing, a concession stand sponsored by the Friends of Greenwood Furnace, and a variety of educational programs.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the parking area near the park office and Pine Pavilion. Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.
