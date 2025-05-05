Overview
Rich in modern recreational facilities and historical significance, Fort Washington blossoms with flowering dogwood in the spring.
Fort Washington State Park consists of 493 acres in eastern Montgomery County. It takes its name from the temporary fort built by George Washington’s troops in the fall of 1777, before heading to Valley Forge.
The park is popular with hikers and picnickers. Birders enjoy the seasonal migration of raptors from the Observation Deck.
Plan Your Visit
500 South Bethlehem Pike
Fort Washington, PA 19034-2107
215-591-5250
fortwashingtonsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas open at 8:00 A.M. and close at sunset.
The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park lies between the towns of Fort Washington and Flourtown along the Bethlehem Pike. It is about two miles from PA Turnpike Exit 339.
GPS Addresses:
Flourtown Day Use Area, 6199 West Mill Road, Flourtown, PA 19031
Militia Hill Day Use Area, 420 Militia Hill Road, Fort Washington, PA 19034
Park Office GPS DD: Lat. 40.13027 Long. -75.21764
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Chestnut Hill Hospital
8835 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-248-8200
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Fort Washington State Park participates in a carry-in/carryout trash disposal program. There are no trash collection or recycling facilities.
Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash, garbage, and recyclables home.
Hunting is prohibited at Fort Washington State Park.
Law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
A two-plug, electric vehicle charging station is available for public use in Parking Lot 5 near the Militia Hill Day Use Area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.