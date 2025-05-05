Overview
The 15,990-acre Hickory Run State Park, Carbon County, lies in the western foothills of the Pocono Mountains. This large park has:
- More than 40 miles of hiking trails
- Three state park natural areas
- Miles of trout streams
Boulder Field, a striking boulder-strewn area, is a National Natural Landmark.
Plan Your Visit
3 Family Camp Rd
White Haven, PA 18661-9712
272-808-6192
hickoryrunsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The visitor center is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the visitor center for facility seasons and hours.
The park experiences high visitation from the spring through the fall. Parking areas at trailheads may reach capacity early in the day, even during the week. Please arrive early and have a back-up plan if parking lots are full.
The park is within a two- or three-hour drive from Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and New York City; and one hour from Allentown, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre.
From I-80, take Exit 274 at the Hickory Run State Park Exit, and drive east on PA 534 for approximately 6 miles.
The park may be reached by either Exit 95 or Exit 87 (EZ pass only) on the Northeast Turnpike. From Exit 95, drive west on PA 940 for 2.5 miles, turn east on PA-534 for approximately 7 miles. From Exit 87 (EZ pass only), drive north on PA-903 to PA-534 West. Turn left to follow PA-534 into the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.024698 Long. - 75.687251
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
700 East Broad Street
Hazleton, PA 18201
570-501-4000
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Diverse habitats and forest types, extensive wild areas, and unique geological formations make Hickory Run an excellent outdoor classroom.
Year-round, an environmental education specialist conducts hands-on activities, guided walks, and presentations on the natural and historical resources for school groups, scouts, civic organizations, and the general public.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
The Hickory Run State Park Visitor Center and Office serves as the main point of contact for anyone exploring Hickory Run and Lehigh Gorge State Parks.
Visitors can interact with park staff, check in to the Hickory Run State Park campground, and attend educational programs.
The building, which opened in 2020, complements the park character by reflecting the park’s rustic, CCC-era origins.
The 2,400-square-foot, self-guided exhibit space featuring the parks’ natural and cultural histories is a must see.
The building is Silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified and is DCNR’s 17th LEED building with many sustainable strategies and techniques that focus on energy efficiency, resource conservation, and indoor environmental quality. Some of these features include:
- Lobby timber trusses and wood paneling made from reclaimed timber and siding from an old park carpenters shed.
- High-performance geothermal heating and cooling.
- Natural daylighting and controls for automated user-demand lighting.
- Low-flow plumbing fixtures with automated plumbing controls.
- A water bottle filling station
- Low- and no-VOC materials with high recycled content and regionally sourced materials, and low polluting interior products and construction processes.
- Building materials using natural (or natural-like) materials, such as wood (fiber-cement) and stone.
- Rain gardens for onsite stormwater collection and infiltration.
- Electric vehicle charging stations.
- Outdoor shielded light fixtures to promote darks skies.
A two-plug, electric vehicle charging station and an additional one-plug charging station is available for public use in the parking area near the visitor center.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.