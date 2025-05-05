More than 70 percent of the woodlands in Pennsylvania are owned privately.

With the proper instruction, tools, and technical assistance, these landowners can manage their land in ways that enhance wood production and recreation, protect water, and benefit wildlife.

Making wise and informed decisions on how to manage land helps conserve the natural resources of Pennsylvania and ensures that forests are resilient and able to withstand future changes.​

Service Foresters



The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry has an assigned service forester ​to each county.

These individuals offer information and advice to managers of rural and community forests and are a resource for the residents of Pennsylvania, helping to guide landowners and residents in the practice of sustainable forestry.

Some of the topics that service foresters can help address are: