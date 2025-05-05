DCNR Mission

DCNR’s mission is to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment.

DCNR Vision

As Pennsylvania’s leader and chief advocate for conservation and outdoor recreation, DCNR will inspire citizens to:

Value their natural resources

Engage in conservation practices

Experience the outdoors

To conserve and maintain Pennsylvania’s public natural resources for the benefit of all people, including generations yet to come, we will take intentional action to ensure DCNR lands are accessible to all, provide inclusive and equitable programs and services, and recruit and retain a diverse workforce.

Learn more about the DCNR Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan (PDF).