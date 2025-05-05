Established on July 1, 1995, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is charged with:
- Maintaining and protecting 125 state parks
- Managing 2.2 million acres of state forest land
- Providing information on the state's ecological and geologic resources
- Establishing community conservation partnerships with grants and technical assistance to benefit rivers, trails, greenways, local parks and recreation, regional heritage parks, open space, and natural areas.
DCNR Mission
DCNR’s mission is to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment.
DCNR Vision
As Pennsylvania’s leader and chief advocate for conservation and outdoor recreation, DCNR will inspire citizens to:
- Value their natural resources
- Engage in conservation practices
- Experience the outdoors
To conserve and maintain Pennsylvania’s public natural resources for the benefit of all people, including generations yet to come, we will take intentional action to ensure DCNR lands are accessible to all, provide inclusive and equitable programs and services, and recruit and retain a diverse workforce.
Learn more about the DCNR Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan (PDF).
Creation of DCNR
DCNR was created by the Conservation and Natural Resources Act—Act 18 (PDF), when the former Department of Environmental Resources was split to form DCNR and the Department of Environmental Protection. Act 18 implements Article I, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, which reads:
"The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic, and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania's public natural resources are the common property of all of the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people."
DCNR Bureaus and Offices
Location
Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market St.
Harrisburg, PA 17105