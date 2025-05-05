Overview
Once an industrial complex for the fledgling United States of America, today French Creek State Park is an oasis for people and wildlife. Straddling the Schuylkill Highlands, the 7,730-acre park is the largest block of contiguous forest between Washington D.C. and New York City.
The forests, lakes, wetlands, and fields are a destination for the people of southeast Pennsylvania to hike, fish, camp, and bike.
Those same habitats are homes to many animals and plants that are rare in this corner of the commonwealth. French Creek State Park is an Important Bird Area as designated by the National Audubon Society, and an Important Mammal Area as designated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Pine Swamp is a State Park Natural Area.
Plan Your Visit
843 Park Road
Elverson, PA 19520-9523
610-582-9680
frenchcreeksp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
French Creek State Park is in Berks and Chester counties. You may reach the park from PA 345 south of Birdsboro, north of PA 23, and from the Morgantown exits (1A and 1 B) of the PA Turnpike. Entrances are located on PA 345; south of Birdsboro and north of PA 23.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.19824 Long. -75.79285
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Reading Hospital
625 North Parkside Drive
West Reading, PA 19611
484-628-8000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park naturalist leads walks and hikes, and gives evening talks and demonstrations, during the spring, summer, and fall seasons. Check the park activity schedule, bulletin boards, or at the park office for program times and locations.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the park office overflow parking area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.