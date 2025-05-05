Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Keystone State Park

    Adventure awaits at Keystone State Park in southwestern Pennsylvania. 

     

    1150 Keystone Park Road
    Derry, PA 15627-3679
    724-668-2939
    keystonesp@pa.gov

    Make a Reservation
    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A couple paddling a canoe on a lake surrounded by forest

    Overview

    The 1,200-acre Keystone State Park is great for day-trips and family vacations year-round. Camping, modern cabins, many trails, and a lake are all within walking distance, providing an ideal setting for wildlife watching or outdoor adventures.

    The park is within easy driving distance from the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, the Laurel Highlands, and their many attractions.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    1150 Keystone Park Road
    Derry, PA 15627-3679
    724-668-2939
    keystonesp@pa.gov

    Facebook

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The park is in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, three miles from the intersection of PA 981 and US 22. The park office is on SR 1018, Keystone Park Road.

    The campground, cabins, and visitor center are on Stone Lodge Road and can be reached from Slag Road, T 860.

    GPS DD: Lat. 40.37608 Long. -79.37995

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Latrobe Hospital
    121 West Second Avenue
    Latrobe, PA 15650
    724-537-1000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Keystone State Park recycles all:

    • Glass
    • Aluminum
    • Bimetalic cans
    • Plastics 1 and 2

    Please deposit recyclables in labeled dumpsters throughout the park.

    The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs March to November.

    Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and informational programs, participants gain an appreciation and understanding of natural and cultural resources.

    ♿ The ADA accessible James A. Kell Visitor Center is a historic stone lodge located in the overnight area of the park.

    The center contains an introduction to the history, flora and fauna of the park, educational handouts, and historic artifacts.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the boat launch parking lot. 

    Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.

    Find nearby attractions by Keystone State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Keystone State Park.

    View all events