    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Oil Creek State Park

    Adventure awaits at Oil Creek State Park in northwestern Pennsylvania.

     

    1080 Petroleum Center Road
    Oil City, PA 16301-9733
    814-676-5915
    oilcreeksp@pa.gov

    A hiker on a gravel path through an evergreen forest with autumn leaves on the ground

    Overview

    The Oil Creek Valley is the site of the world’s first commercial oil well. Oil Creek State Park tells the story of the early petroleum industry by interpreting oil boomtowns, oil wells, and early transportation.

    Scenic Oil Creek carves a valley of deep hollows, steep hillsides, and wetlands.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Between Drake Well Museum and Titusville to the north, and Oil City four miles to the south, the main entrance to the park is off PA 8, one mile north of the Borough of Rouseville.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.51544 Long. -79.68097

    Nearest Hospital

    UPMC Northwest
    100 Fairfield Drive
    Seneca, PA 16346
    814-676-7600

    Titusville Area Hospital
    406 West Oak Street
    Titusville, PA 16354
    814-827-1851

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreational programs. 

    Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    A 2-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the Egbert Farm Day Use Area. 

    Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Oil Creek State Park.

