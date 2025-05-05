Overview
The Oil Creek Valley is the site of the world’s first commercial oil well. Oil Creek State Park tells the story of the early petroleum industry by interpreting oil boomtowns, oil wells, and early transportation.
Scenic Oil Creek carves a valley of deep hollows, steep hillsides, and wetlands.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
1080 Petroleum Center Road
Oil City, PA 16301
814-676-5915
oilcreeksp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
305 State Park Road
Oil City, PA 16301-9733
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Between Drake Well Museum and Titusville to the north, and Oil City four miles to the south, the main entrance to the park is off PA 8, one mile north of the Borough of Rouseville.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.51544 Long. -79.68097
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Northwest
100 Fairfield Drive
Seneca, PA 16346
814-676-7600
Titusville Area Hospital
406 West Oak Street
Titusville, PA 16354
814-827-1851
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreational programs.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A 2-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the Egbert Farm Day Use Area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.