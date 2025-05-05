How to Register for PA PLT Trainings
PA PLT Facilitators conduct trainings for educators in Pennsylvania, providing PLT resources and practical, hands-on professional development.
Act 48 Hours for teachers certified in Pennsylvania are offered for in-person trainings.
Check the DCNR Calendar of Events to find and register for a Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree training near you.
Online PLT Training
If you don’t find a training near you, you can host one, with a minimum of eight participants, or you can register for an online training.
Project Learning Tree currently offers several online courses to prepare formal and nonformal educators to integrate PLT materials into their instruction.
These online opportunities are self-paced and are composed of several 20-30 minute learning experiences, called "modules". Each module has been designed using best practices in online learning and teacher professional development.
Information for Families
Project Learning Tree offers family activities suitable for children ages 3 - 15 that help connect them to the outdoors and nature.
Families can download each activity or purchase the printed guide for families that contains a collection of more than 30 fun activities.
Additional Resources
Connect with Project Learning Tree
PA PLT Facilitators
Project Learning Tree Resources
Project Learning Tree resources are available for educators that have taken a Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree training workshop.
These materials engage learners in hands-on, interdisciplinary lessons across three age groups.
Contact us
For more information about the Project Learning Tree program in Pennsylvania, please contact the PA PLT State Coordinator, Colleen Campion, with the Bureau of Forestry.
If you are a Project Learning Tree Facilitator with DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks, please send your correspondence to Christine Ticehurst.