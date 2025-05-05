Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)

    Project Learning Tree in Pennsylvania

    Project Learning Tree® (PLT) is an award-winning, environmental education program committed to advancing forest literacy and green career pathways, using trees and forests as windows on the world.

     

    PLT is delivered in all 50 states and several countries through a large and diverse network of partners. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is the state sponsor of Project Learning Tree in Pennsylvania (PA PLT).

    Find a Training
    Find an Online Training
    Logo with black and green text showing Project Learning Tree Pennsylvania over a green image a the state outline

     How to Register for PA PLT Trainings

    PA PLT Facilitators conduct trainings for educators in Pennsylvania, providing PLT resources and practical, hands-on professional development.

    Act 48 Hours for teachers certified in Pennsylvania are offered for in-person trainings.

    Check the DCNR Calendar of Events to find and register for a Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree training near you.

     Online PLT Training

    If you don’t find a training near you, you can host one, with a minimum of eight participants, or you can register for an online training

    Project Learning Tree currently offers several online courses to prepare formal and nonformal educators to integrate PLT materials into their instruction.

    These online opportunities are self-paced and are composed of several 20-30 minute learning experiences, called "modules". Each module has been designed using best practices in online learning and teacher professional development.

    Information for Families

    Project Learning Tree offers family activities suitable for children ages 3 - 15 that help connect them to the outdoors and nature.

    Families can download each activity or purchase the printed guide for families that contains a collection of more than 30 fun activities.

    Project Learning Tree Resources

    Project Learning Tree resources are available for educators that have taken a Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree training workshop.

    These materials engage learners in hands-on, interdisciplinary lessons across three age groups.

    Four young children hold a paper up to tree bark during learning activity.

    Early Childhood

    Ages 1-6 Years
    Two older children hold and examine a carbon dioxide meter during a learning activity.

    Elementary & Middle School

    PreK-8 Grades
    Three young adults and one teacher sit at a table outside during a learning activity.

    High School

    9-12 Grades

    Contact us

    For more information about the Project Learning Tree program in Pennsylvania, please contact the PA PLT State Coordinator, Colleen Campion, with the Bureau of Forestry.

    If you are a Project Learning Tree Facilitator with DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks, please send your correspondence to Christine Ticehurst.