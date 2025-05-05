Overview
Bordered on the south by steep Mount Yeager and on the north by Nescopeck Mountain, the 3,550-acre Nescopeck State Park encompasses wetlands, rich forests, and many diverse habitats.
Nescopeck Creek, a favorite of anglers, meanders through the park. Hiking trails follow the creek, pass through quiet forests, and skirt wetlands.
An environmental education center provides year-round educational programs on the park’s diverse resources.
Interpretive exhibits highlighting the park’s natural history can be seen inside the environmental education center.
Plan Your Visit
1137 Honey Hole Road
Drums, PA 18222
570-403-2006
nescopecksp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Traveling east on I-80:
- Take Exit 262 (Hazleton, Mountain Top - PA 309).
- Follow PA 309 south about 0.75 mile.
- Turn left onto Honey Hole Road. The park begins along Honey Hole Road a short distance east of the I-80 underpass.
- Travel an additional 3.5 miles along Honey Hole Road to enter the Lake Frances Day Use Area. It is on the right just opposite the gated Lake Frances Road.
Traveling West on I-80:
- Take Exit 273 (White Haven, Freeland.)
- Turn right onto PA 940.
- At the stop sign, go straight onto PA 437 for about 4.5 miles.
- Directly after the power lines, turn left onto Honey Hole Road.
- Travel 2.5 miles to enter the Lake Frances Day Use Area. It is on the left opposite the gated Lake Frances Road.
From Wilkes-Barre:
- Take PA 309 south.
- After passing under I-80, travel about 0.75 mile and turn left onto Honey Hole Road. The park begins along Honey Hole Road a short distance east of the I-80 underpass.
- Travel an additional 3.5 miles along Honey Hole Road to enter the Lake Frances Day Use Area. It is on the right just opposite the gated Lake Frances Road.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.09074 Long. -75.88055
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
700 East Broad Street
Hazleton, PA 18201
570-501-4000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Year-round staff provides environmental education programming for local schools and recreational programs for park visitors.
The park’s education program strives to teach about the natural world and critical environmental issues facing society.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences
A variety of interpretive and recreational programs are available for park visitors. These programs focus on the natural, historical, and cultural features of the park and region.
Special emphasis is placed on the education of Nescopeck’s unique, natural biodiversity. Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program.
School students engage in hands-on activities, exploring, and learning about ecosystems within the park to further their awareness, appreciation, and knowledge of the natural environment.
Educators offer DCNR’s Watershed Education program to area:
- High schools
- Teachers
- Other groups interested in learning about complex issues within their watersheds
A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.. Teacher workshops based on state and national environmental education curricula, as they relate to Department of Education academic standards, are also offered.
In addition to offering quality educational programs, the park is an outdoor natural laboratory for visiting biologists, college interns, and resource professionals involved in an array of research projects.
Nature Discovery Area
Visit the Nature Discovery Area located by the butterfly garden near the park office. This area has been designed to nurture children’s sense of wonder by encouraging nature play.
The Nature Discovery Area Brochure (PDF) has more information.