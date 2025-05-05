Bordered on the south by steep Mount Yeager and on the north by Nescopeck Mountain, the 3,550-acre Nescopeck State Park encompasses wetlands, rich forests, and many diverse habitats.

Nescopeck Creek, a favorite of anglers, meanders through the park. Hiking trails follow the creek, pass through quiet forests, and skirt wetlands.

An environmental education center provides year-round educational programs on the park’s diverse resources.

Interpretive exhibits highlighting the park’s natural history can be seen inside the environmental education center.