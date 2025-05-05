The 405-acre Salt Springs State Park is in northeastern Pennsylvania, seven miles north of Montrose in Susquehanna County.

Focal points of the park are the towering old growth hemlock trees, many estimated to be more than 300 years old, and the rocky gorge cut by Fall Brook with its three waterfalls.

The Friends of Salt Springs Park is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization managed by volunteers.

Operating the park through a cooperative agreement with DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks, the Friends’ mission is to preserve and improve the facilities of Salt Springs State Park, and to develop its potential for recreational, environmental, and historical education purposes.

The Friends own 437 acres adjacent to the park’s southern border, which also is open for public access.