Overview
The 405-acre Salt Springs State Park is in northeastern Pennsylvania, seven miles north of Montrose in Susquehanna County.
Focal points of the park are the towering old growth hemlock trees, many estimated to be more than 300 years old, and the rocky gorge cut by Fall Brook with its three waterfalls.
The Friends of Salt Springs Park is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization managed by volunteers.
Operating the park through a cooperative agreement with DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks, the Friends’ mission is to preserve and improve the facilities of Salt Springs State Park, and to develop its potential for recreational, environmental, and historical education purposes.
The Friends own 437 acres adjacent to the park’s southern border, which also is open for public access.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
Silver Creek Rd & Salt Springs Rd
Montrose, PA 18801
570-945-3239
lackawannasp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Lackawanna State Park Complex
1839 Abington Rd
North Abington Twp, PA 18414
Reservations for overnight accommodations may be made in advance by calling the Friends of Salt Springs Park at 570-967-7275, and are confirmed when full payment is received.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Lackawanna State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From Montrose, follow Pennsylvania Route 29 north for six miles to the town of Franklin Forks. Turn left onto Silver Creek Road and follow for one mile to the park entrance.
From New York, take New York State Route 7 to Pennsylvania Route 29. At Franklin Forks, turn right onto Silver Creek Road and follow for one mile to the park entrance.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 41.9119 Longitude -75.86553
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Endless Mountains Health Systems
100 Hospital Drive
Montrose, PA 18801
570-278-3801
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell serviceis unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks . Please download the park map before your visit.
The Friends of Salt Springs Park offer a variety of environmental, historical, and interpretive programs year round.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, interactive workshops, and programs, participants gain an appreciation and understanding of park natural and historic resources.
Programs are listed on the Friends of Salt Springs State Park website.
Environmental education programs and historical programs can, upon request, be designed to fit individual group needs.
Programs can be arranged in advance by calling the Friends’ of Salt Springs State Park office.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Wheaton House
The renovated Wheaton family homestead houses the Friends of Salt Springs office, gift shop, and historical and environmental interpretive information.
Displays feature nineteenth-century rural life and regional wildlife. The Wheaton House is open on weekends from May through September.