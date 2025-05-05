Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center encompasses 1,168 acres of forests, fields, and creeks, which provide a wealth of recreational and educational opportunities. Visitors can enjoy exhibits at the visitor center during open hours, as well as Henrys Woods, an old growth forest surrounding Bushkill Creek, which has many hiking trails.

The staff of Jacobsburg offers programs for students from preschool through college, as well as community programs focusing on outdoor recreation and the natural and cultural history of the area.

The famous Henry Rifle was once made here. The Jacobsburg National Historic District lies almost entirely within the center property and gives visitors insight into a colonial gun manufactory.

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center is a partner in the Lehigh Valley Greenways, which seeks to engage state and local governments and nonprofit conservation groups to promote land conservation and education.