Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center encompasses 1,168 acres of forests, fields, and creeks, which provide a wealth of recreational and educational opportunities. Visitors can enjoy exhibits at the visitor center during open hours, as well as Henrys Woods, an old growth forest surrounding Bushkill Creek, which has many hiking trails.
The staff of Jacobsburg offers programs for students from preschool through college, as well as community programs focusing on outdoor recreation and the natural and cultural history of the area.
The famous Henry Rifle was once made here. The Jacobsburg National Historic District lies almost entirely within the center property and gives visitors insight into a colonial gun manufactory.
Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center is a partner in the Lehigh Valley Greenways, which seeks to engage state and local governments and nonprofit conservation groups to promote land conservation and education.
400 Belfast Rd
Nazareth, PA 18064
610-746-2801
jacobsburgsp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The center office is open 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday. Contact the center office for facility seasons and hours.
At the foot of Blue Mountain in Northampton County, Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center is reached from PA 33 at the Belfast Exit, near Nazareth, PA.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.784 Long. -75.2936
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
St. Luke's Anderson Campus
1872 St. Luke's Boulevard
Easton, PA 18045
866-785-8537
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Jacobsburg is committed to providing a diverse array of environmental education programs.
Programming is offered year-round to schools, civic groups, and the community. A schedule of community programs is available at the center.
Educational programs are age-specific and generate learning through discovery and a hands-on approach.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.