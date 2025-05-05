The Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program (PNHP) gathers and provides information on the location and status of important ecological resources such as:
Plants
Vertebrates
Invertebrates
Natural communities
Geologic features
PNHP's purpose is to provide current, reliable, and objective information to help inform environmental decisions. PNHP information can be used to guide conservation work and land-use planning, ensuring the maximum conservation benefit with the minimum cost.
PNHP (with cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) is a partnership among:
DCNR
Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
PA Fish and Boat Commission
PA Game Commission
PNHP is also a member of the international network of natural heritage programs called NatureServe.
Inventory, Tools, and Services
The PNHP works beyond simply inventorying the commonwealth’s biodiversity, but also provides information and expertise to move its conservation and management forward.
Biodiversity Data Collection and Management
County Natural Area Inventory
Pennsylvania Plant Community Classification
Aquatic Community Classification
Rare, Threatened, and Endangered Species lists
Education and Best Management Practices
Vernal pools
Climate Change
Climate Change Vulnerability Index
Species and Ecological Monitoring and Assessment
Pennsylvania Conservation Explorer
The Pennsylvania Conservation Explorer is a one stop shop for conservation planning and environmental review for threatened and endangered plants and animals.
The Explorer provides conservation information on biological diversity, protected lands, streams, and other natural resources for planning purposes. It allows users to screen a project area for potential impacts to threatened, endangered, and special concern species.
Related Topics
Additional Resources
Questions?
For more information about PNHP, you can contact the DCNR Bureau of Forestry at 717-787-3444.