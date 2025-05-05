Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Benjamin Rush State Park

    Adventure awaits at Benjamin Rush State Park in southeastern Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    15001 Roosevelt Boulevard
    Philadelphia, PA 19154
    215-639-4538
    neshaminysp@pa.gov

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A man flying a red, remote-controlled model airplane over a grassy are with forest in the background

    Overview

    Benjamin Rush State Park is located in the North East section of Philadelphia and is the only state park within the city boundary.

    The park provides the visitor with an area to enjoy the natural beauty of open spaces along with:

    • Pennsylvania woodlands
    • Places for study
    • Recreation
    • Solace of gardening

    The park offers much needed open space in this busy area. It is primarily used for passive day use activities popular with:

    • Hikers
    • Bicyclers
    • Birders and wildlife enthusiasts

    The park features:

    • One of the largest community gardens
    • A large area devoted to flying radio controlled model airplanes
    • Multi-use trails that meander through open meadows and shady wooded areas
    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Neshaminy State Park
    3401 State Road
    Bensalem, PA 19020-5930

    Currently, this park does not have any reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. See park bulletin boards for specific closing times.

    Contact the Neshaminy State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Benjamin Rush State Park is in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, 2 miles south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit 351.

    From Exit 351, take U.S.​​ Route 1 (Lincoln Highway) south approximately 1.5 miles.

    Turn left onto Southampton Road. Turn left onto shared road for the Delaware Valley Veterans Home and the park.

    Park entrance is on the left.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.11284 Long. -74.98636

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Aria - Jefferson Health Torresdale
    Red Lion and Knights Roads
    Philadelphia, PA 19114
    215-612-4000​

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as “wheelchair.”

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    The park hosts one of the largest community gardens in the area. Gardeners may rent a plot in the community garden to grow their own flowers and vegetables.

    For more information about how to be involved, contact the Benjamin Rush Garden Association.

    Benjamin Rush State Park participates in a carry-in/carryout trash disposal program. There are no trash collection or recycling facilities.

    Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash, garbage, and recyclables home.

    Activities

