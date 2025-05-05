Overview
Memorial Lake State Park’s 230 acres are near the base of Blue Mountain in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County.
The park is surrounded by Fort Indiantown Gap, the headquarters for the Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard.
Plan Your Visit
18 Boundary Road
Grantville, PA 17028-9682
717-865-6470
memorialsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From I-81 south, take Exit 85B.
From I-81 north, take Exit 85.
Turn north onto Fisher Avenue and follow signs to the park.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.42348 Long. -76.59842
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospitals
Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital
Fourth and Walnut Streets
Lebanon, PA 17042
717-270-7500
Penn State Hershey Medical Center
500 University Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
800-243-1455
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
A two-plug, electric vehicle charging station is available for public use in the parking area off Middle Road.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.