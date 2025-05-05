Overview
Raccoon Creek State Park is one of Pennsylvania’s largest and most visited state parks. It began as a Recreational Demonstration Area operated by the National Park Service in the 1930s during the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) era.
The park encompasses 7,572 acres and features the beautiful 101-acre Raccoon Lake. Facilities are a mix of modern and rustic with group camps from the CCC era.
Plan Your Visit
3000 State Route 18
Hookstown, PA 15050-1605
724-899-2200
raccooncreeksp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Raccoon Creek State Park is in southern Beaver County. Access the park from the east and west on US 30, or from the north and south on PA 18, which passes directly through the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.50353 Long. -80.42473
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Heritage Valley Beaver
1000 Dutch Ridge Road
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-7000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The Wildflower Reserve contains one of the most diverse stands of wildflowers in western Pennsylvania. More than 700 species of plants can be found along the 4.5 miles of trails, between a variety of habitats including oak-hickory forest, pine plantations, meadows, and riparian forest.
The Wildflower Reserve is the focal point for programming at Raccoon Creek State Park. Programs on a wide range of topics are presented to the public, schools, and organized groups.
Wildflower Reserve Rules
For the future use and protection of this unique area, follow these rules:
- Picking or collecting of plants is prohibited
- Trails are for hiking only -- bicycles, horses, or motor vehicles are prohibited
- Pets are prohibited on the trails or in the interpretive center
- Smoking on the trails or in the center is prohibited
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education programs year round. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
The Wildflower Reserve Interpretive Center has exhibits and brochures about natural history and historic areas of the park. Contact the Wildflower Reserve Interpretive Center at 724-899-3611 for additional information.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the park office parking lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.