Accessibility
Pennsylvania state parks and forests are committed to providing outdoor recreation opportunities to all visitors. From a peaceful walk, a family picnic area, or a new adventure, there are many options to provide for varying mobility, sensory, and cognitive needs.Accessibility
Biking
If your need for speed is on two wheels, there are lots of options in our Pennsylvania state parks or the vast network of rail trails in Pennsylvania for a spin on flat, family-friendly trails.Biking
Cross-Country Skiing
Cross-country skiing is a great way to experience the outdoors in winter. Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests offer some of the best places to ski.Cross-Country Skiing
Hiking
Hiking is the most popular outdoor activity in Pennsylvania, and it’s no wonder with all of the outstanding opportunities, from short loop hikes on state park trails to long, multi-day options on state forest lands, to family-friendly adventures on one of Pennsylvania’s rail-trails.Hiking
Kayaking and Canoeing
Pennsylvania is a paddler’s paradise because it is blessed with an abundance of lakes, rivers, streams, and ponds all across the commonwealth for kayaking and canoeing. Many of these paddling opportunities exist within our state parks and forests.Kayaking and Canoeing
Sledding and Ice Skating
There is a certain peace and tranquility in Pennsylvania state parks during the winter, and the view can be breathtaking—especially when there is snow on the ground and ice on the lakes.Sledding and Ice Skating
Snowmobiling
State parks and forests offer thousands of miles and hundreds of acres of designated snowmobile areas for exploration.Snowmobiling
Stay Overnight
Staying overnight is a great way to fully experience all that we have to offer for your outdoor recreation adventures.Stay Overnight