Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Outdoor Recreation

    From hiking to biking, fishing to hunting, hang gliding to snowmobiling, Pennsylvania has a wide diversity of recreational opportunities in our state parks and forests during all seasons. 

    What to Do Links

    Accessibility

    Pennsylvania state parks and forests are committed to providing outdoor recreation opportunities to all visitors. From a peaceful walk, a family picnic area, or a new adventure, there are many options to provide for varying mobility, sensory, and cognitive needs.

    Accessibility
    Two ATVs with riders on a gravel road surrounded by lush green forest.

    ATV Riding

    ATV Riding
    A man and a woman riding bicycles over a brown metal bridge

    Biking

    If your need for speed is on two wheels, there are lots of options in our Pennsylvania state parks or the vast network of rail trails in Pennsylvania for a spin on flat, family-friendly trails.

    Biking
    A white sailboat sailing on blue waters with mountains in the background

    Boating

    Boating

    Cross-Country Skiing

    Cross-country skiing is a great way to experience the outdoors in winter. Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests offer some of the best places to ski.

    Cross-Country Skiing
    A man throwing a green disc at a yellow metal basket

    Disc Golfing

    Disc Golfing
    Two people snowboarding down a slope next to a ski lift

    Downhill Skiing

    Downhill Skiing
    A woman fishing from a dock at a lake

    Fishing

    Fishing
    A blue tuperware geocache tucked under a log

    Geocaching

    Geocaching
    A group of men golfing near golf carts on the green

    Golfing

    Golfing
    A man hangliding over a river in between mountains.

    Hang Gliding

    Hang Gliding
    A couple hiking with a dog on a natural surface trail through a green forest

    Hiking

    Hiking is the most popular outdoor activity in Pennsylvania, and it’s no wonder with all of the outstanding opportunities, from s​hort loop hikes on state park trails to long, multi-day options on state forest lands, to family-friendly adventures on one of Pennsylvania’s rail-trails.

    Hiking
    A group riding horses on a gravel trail through the green forest

    Horseback Riding

    Horseback Riding
    A man wearing orange camouflage clothing is sitting in the snow and leaning against a tree with his gun.

    Hunting

    Hunting
    Three kayaks and canoes are being paddled in the lake surrounded by forest

    Kayaking and Canoeing

    Pennsylvania is a paddler’s paradise because it is blessed with an abundance of lakes, rivers, streams, and ponds all across the commonwealth for kayaking and canoeing. Many of these paddling opportunities exist within our state parks and forests.

    Kayaking and Canoeing
    A man is mountain biking on an open trail through a lush green forest

    Mountain Biking

    Mountain Biking
    A park educator helps two girls with a map near a temporary orienteering marker

    Orienteering

    Orienteering
    An older couple sitting a picnic table with a valley view behind them

    Picnicking

    Picnicking
    Two youth climbing up a cliff face wearing climbing equipment

    Rock Climbing

    Rock Climbing
    A scuba diver swimming in a lake

    Scuba Diving

    Scuba Diving
    A man sledding down a steep hill with many other sledders enjoying the snowy day

    Sledding and Ice Skating

    There is a certain peace and tranquility in Pennsylvania state parks during the winter, and the view can be breathtaking—especially when there is snow on the ground and ice on the lakes.

    Sledding and Ice Skating
    Two snowmobiles driving on a wide snowy path through the forest

    Snowmobiling

    State parks and forests offer thousands of miles and hundreds of acres of designated snowmobile areas for exploration.

    Snowmobiling
    Two people on a cabin porch overlooking a lake

    Stay Overnight

    Staying overnight is a great way to fully experience all that we have to offer for your outdoor recreation adventures.

    Stay Overnight
    A boy splashing water in a lake with other swimmers around

    Swimming

    Swimming
    A bride in groom dressed in wedding attire walking on a path covered in golden fallen leaves

    Weddings in Parks

    Weddings in Parks
    A whitewater kayaker in an orange boat going over a waterfall

    Whitewater Boating

    Whitewater Boating