Trees provide us with many benefits including:

Reducing energy costs

Slowing runoff after storms

Storing carbon

Reducing noise

Attracting birds and wildlife

Providing jobs related to tree planting and care

Studies show that regular contact with trees and green spaces improves physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Urban and Community Forestry Program -- formerly known as TreeVitalize:

Helps communities plan for, plant, and care for trees

Offers educational opportunities about the benefits of trees and the importance of proper planting and tree care

The department and its partners provide a broad range of services to support sustainable urban and community forest management across Pennsylvania.

The department also facilitates the planting of thousands of trees and assists hundreds of communities every year.



Tree Equity

Tree equity ensures that there is a balance of trees throughout all neighborhoods in cities and communities because of the many benefits they provide.



In 2021, DCNR hired its first Tree Equity Specialist.

The position involves developing genuine connections and partnerships with community groups, local and state organizations, and governmental agencies to guarantee access to healthy trees in every community.

Tree equity tailors strategic tree planning and planting based on the needs of the people in a neighborhood or community.

It’s different from equality, which would consider every neighborhood or community the same despite differing needs.

Get Help for Your Community

Assistance to communities includes, but is not limited to:

Tree selection and tree planting



Tree establishment and care

Tree inventories and management plans

Young tree monitoring

Hazard tree mitigation



Urban wood utilization

Training related to the above and volunteer management

To get started, contact the department’s urban and community forestry experts at 717-787-2703 or email at RA-NRCommunityForest@pa.gov .

Assistance for Community Tree Planning, Planting, and Care

Financial Support

DCNR's Community Conservation Partnership Program (C2P2) offers grants greater than $50,000 for tree planning and planting.

Grant applications open in January and are due in the beginning of April each year.

PA Tree Community Assistance Program

Communities can also receive financial assistance for community forestry through the PA Tree Community Assistance Program.

The program pairs pre-qualified tree care vendors with communities seeking assistance. To qualify, communities need to be identified as an area of need in the TreeKeeper map. For more information, please contact the department's urban and community forestry experts or apply for assistance.

The program is funded by the Keystone Tree Fund and other federal and Commonwealth sources.

Pennsylvania DCNR is an equal opportunity provider.

Technical Support Through External Partners

The department also works with partners to assist communities in establishing and building programs that plant, maintain, and sustainably manage public shade trees.

Partners offer educational opportunities throughout the year across the state to build awareness of the importance of trees, teach proper tree care, tree maintenance, and community tree management:

TreePennsylvania -- Pennsylvania’s Urban and Community Forestry Council. The Pennsylvania Urban and Community Forestry Council is a statewide non-profit organization that provides grants and training community trees.

Pennsylvania Horticulture Society. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the society is an environmental non-profit working to restore the urban tree canopy in the southeast region of the state.

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy partners with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to administer tree planting grants for the greater Pittsburgh area.

Tree Pittsburgh. Tree Pittsburgh is an environmental non-profit organization aimed at restoring and protecting Pittsburgh’s trees.

Penn State Extension. Penn State Extension has five regional (northeast, northwest, southeast, southwest, and southcentral) urban foresters who help communities manage their trees properly and safely through technical advice, educational workshops, and grants that promote proper tree planting and tree care.

The DCNR TreeKeeper map is a free tool available to any community in Pennsylvania. TreeKeeper allows users to house and easily update their tree inventory data, create work plans, and record grant-funded trees. There is a tutorial video to help get started with TreeKeeper.

Keystone Tree Fund

The Keystone Tree Fund helps buy, plant, and maintain more trees in communities and along waterways in the Commonwealth.

Donations come from a voluntary $3 check-off box on Pennsylvania driver’s license and vehicle registration online applications.

The fund also can accept direct donations online or by check.

Tree City USA, Tree Campus USA, Tree Line USA

Tree City, Tree Campus, and Tree Line are Arbor Day Foundation programs that recognize communities, college campuses, and electric utility companies that understand and promote the benefits of shade trees, and take active steps to properly care for them.