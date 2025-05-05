​​​​​​​Geologic Publications and Data

Statewide Geologic Map and GIS Datasets

The Pennsylvania Geological Survey’s most popular group of datasets—Bedrock Geology of Pennsylvania (ZIP)—consists of 1:250,000-scale ArcGIS shapefiles for geologic units, geologic contacts, dikes, and faults that were created and slightly modified from the materials used to produce the 1980 printed Geologic Map of Pennsylvania (ZIP).

Pennsylvania Geology Magazine

Pennsylvania Geology is the Pennsylvania Geological Survey’s free online magazine. It includes articles about the geology of Pennsylvania, earth science education, topographic mapping, and announcements of new publications, conferences, and other geologic and topographic items of interest.

To receive a hyperlink to each new issue as it becomes available, email the Pennsylvania Geological Survey.

To view past editions of the magazine, use the hyperlinks provided in this list of magazine volumes (PDF).

Obtaining Geological Publications

Online

The Fourth Pennsylvania Geological Survey assigns reports to different publication series according to their content, technical complexity, and intended audience. These publications are available as ZIP or PDF files.

Pennsylvania Geological Survey Publications (ZIP) contains descriptions of each series, individual report information, and hyperlinks to all publications. Publications can also be selected and downloaded through geographical searches on PaGEODE.

The American Geosciences Institute maintains a database of Geological Survey publications, and the U.S. Geological Survey's National Geologic Map Database includes close to 700 of our publications.

Both websites offer useful search options and link to the publication landing pages in PaGEODE for the downloading of our reports.

In Libraries

Almost all formal Pennsylvania Geological Survey publications can be borrowed from the Survey library or through an interlibrary loan.

Free Publications

In addition to being available online or in libraries, free publications that are still in print may be ordered from the Survey by email. These include most of the:

Educational series booklets

Park guides (now part of the trail of geology series)

Page-size maps

Poster maps

Information circulars

When emailing your request, please include:

The publication series and number

The quantity you desire

The ship-to address

A telephone number where you can be reached if necessary

The school affiliation if relevant

New Publications From T​​​he Survey

Check out these publications from the past six months:

October 2025

September 2025

Data Release 25–01.0 (ZIP), Geoheritage Features of Pennsylvania

August 2025

Map 25–02.0 (ZIP), Geologic Map of the Arendtsville, Biglerville, Fairfield and Gettysburg quadrangles and the Pennsylvania portion of the Emmitsburg and Taneytown quadrangles

July 2025

Pennsylvania Geology (v. 55, no. 2) (PDF), featuring the articles “From Azurite to Zaffre -- Critical Minerals and the Link to the Search for a Sustainable Blue Pigment,” and “Standardizing Geologic Mapping Data -- Pennsylvania’s Adoption of the Geologic Map Schema (GeMS)”

June 2025

Environmental Geology Report 25–01.0 (ZIP), Stormwater Best Management Practices in Karst

May 2025​

Pennsylvania Geology (v. 55, no. 1) (PDF), featuring the article “Legacy Islands Recognized in the Susquehanna River -- an Unintentional Consequence of the Extraction and Incineration of Coal” and the book review “Timefulness,” by Marcia Bjornerud

Databases and GIS Datasets

GIS datasets are included with many of the geologic maps and reports released since the year 2000. Databases exist for the following:

PaGEODE Web-Mapping Application

PaGEODE stands for Pennsylvania Geologic Data Exploration. In addition to the publication-searching capability mentioned above, it can be used for geographical searches of Survey data.

With PaGEODE, GIS datasets ​related to bedrock or surficial geology, mineral resources, or geologic hazards can be viewed in your web browser and downloaded for specified areas.