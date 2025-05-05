Prince Gallitzin State Park is in northern Cambria County.

From U.S. Route 219 No​rth, take the Carrolltown Exit onto Plank Road and follow into the Borough of Carrolltown. Make a right turn at the church onto Carroll Road towards Patton. At the light in Patton, make a right turn. After you pass Sheetz, take the third left onto Glendale Lake Road. Follow for approximately 3 miles, and turn left onto Beaver Valley Road for the campground and west side of the park. Continue on Glendale Lake Road to Marina Road for the east side of the park, the Park Office, and Muskrat Beach.

From U.S. Route 219 South, follow into the Borough of Carrolltown. Make a left turn at the church onto Carroll Road towards Patton. At the light in Patton, make a right turn. After you pass Sheetz take the third left onto Glendale Lake Road. Follow for approximately 3 miles, and turn left onto Beaver Valley Road for the campground and west side of the park. Continue on Glendale Lake Road to Marina Road for the east side of the park, the Park Office, and Muskrat Beach.

From U.S. Route 22, Cresson Exit, follow PA 53 north. A left turn onto State Park Road, which becomes Marina Road, leads to the south and east sides of the park (including Muskrat Beach). A left turn onto Beaver Valley Road leads to the west side of the park and the campground.

From Interstate 99, Exit 32, follow Pennsylvania Route 36 north, turn right in Ashville onto Pennsylvania Route 53 north. A left turn onto State Park Road, which becomes Marina Road, leads to the south and east sides of the park (including Muskrat Beach). A left turn onto Beaver Valley Road leads to the west side of the park and the campground.

GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 40.65124 Longitude -78.55522