Overview
At Prince Gallitzin State Park, the forested hills of the Allegheny Plateau cradle sprawling Glendale Lake.
Vistas offer scenic views of the 1,635-acre lake with its 26 miles of shoreline, which is a favorite of anglers and boaters.
Campers flock to the large campground and also enjoy hiking and other outdoor activities.
The varied habitats of the park make it a home for many types of wildlife, and a rest stop in the spring and fall migrations.
Plan Your Visit
966 Marina Road
Patton, PA 16668
814-674-1000
princegallitzinsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open year round from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the office is also open Saturdays and Sundays from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Contact the park office for specific facility seasons and hours.
Prince Gallitzin State Park is in northern Cambria County.
From U.S. Route 219 North, take the Carrolltown Exit onto Plank Road and follow into the Borough of Carrolltown. Make a right turn at the church onto Carroll Road towards Patton. At the light in Patton, make a right turn. After you pass Sheetz, take the third left onto Glendale Lake Road. Follow for approximately 3 miles, and turn left onto Beaver Valley Road for the campground and west side of the park. Continue on Glendale Lake Road to Marina Road for the east side of the park, the Park Office, and Muskrat Beach.
From U.S. Route 219 South, follow into the Borough of Carrolltown. Make a left turn at the church onto Carroll Road towards Patton. At the light in Patton, make a right turn. After you pass Sheetz take the third left onto Glendale Lake Road. Follow for approximately 3 miles, and turn left onto Beaver Valley Road for the campground and west side of the park. Continue on Glendale Lake Road to Marina Road for the east side of the park, the Park Office, and Muskrat Beach.
From U.S. Route 22, Cresson Exit, follow PA 53 north. A left turn onto State Park Road, which becomes Marina Road, leads to the south and east sides of the park (including Muskrat Beach). A left turn onto Beaver Valley Road leads to the west side of the park and the campground.
From Interstate 99, Exit 32, follow Pennsylvania Route 36 north, turn right in Ashville onto Pennsylvania Route 53 north. A left turn onto State Park Road, which becomes Marina Road, leads to the south and east sides of the park (including Muskrat Beach). A left turn onto Beaver Valley Road leads to the west side of the park and the campground.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 40.65124 Longitude -78.55522
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
290 Haida Avenue
Hastings, PA 16646
814-247-3100
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities.
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Environmental education staff offer a wide variety of environmental education programs year round.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward the natural and cultural resources of the park.
Recreational programming includes kayak and pontoon boat tours of Lake Glendale.
Additional programs offered include nature hikes, bird identification, and nature-based campfire programs at the campground amphitheater.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use on the lake side of the Prince Gallitzin Marina parking lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.