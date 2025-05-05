Moraine State Park

The gently rolling hills, lush forests, and sparkling waters disguise a land that has endured the effects of continental glaciers and massive mineral extraction.

The central feature of the park is the 3,225-acre Lake Arthur with 42 miles of shoreline.

Each year, more than one million boaters, picnickers, hikers, bikers, horseback riders, cabin renters, and swimmers visit the 16,725-acre park, yet never realize that many people helped restore the park from prior coal mining and oil and gas drilling practices.

Today, the park is an outstanding example of environmental engineering achievement and provides a variety of year-round recreational opportunities.