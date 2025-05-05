Overview
The gently rolling hills, lush forests, and sparkling waters disguise a land that has endured the effects of continental glaciers and massive mineral extraction.
The central feature of the park is the 3,225-acre Lake Arthur with 42 miles of shoreline.
Each year, more than one million boaters, picnickers, hikers, bikers, horseback riders, cabin renters, and swimmers visit the 16,725-acre park, yet never realize that many people helped restore the park from prior coal mining and oil and gas drilling practices.
Today, the park is an outstanding example of environmental engineering achievement and provides a variety of year-round recreational opportunities.
Plan Your Visit
225 Pleasant Valley Road
Portersville, PA 16051-2031
724-368-8811
morainesp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Park information, launch permits, cabin information, and assistance can be obtained at the park office near the entrance to the South Shore.
The park office is open year round, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., and weekends during the summer.
The Davis Hollow Marina office on the North Shore provides marina applications, launch permits, and general park information. It is open from April 15 to October 30.
Moraine State Park is in northwestern Pennsylvania near the crossroads of I–79 and I–80. It is bisected by PA 422 running east/west and PA 528 running north/south.
To access the South Shore Area, take the South Shore Exit off PA 422.
To access the North Shore from PA 422, take the North Shore Exit.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.9395 Long. -80.0971
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Butler Memorial Hospital
One Hospital Way
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-6666
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
ADA accessible flush toilet restrooms are located in:
- 528 Boat Launch
- Davis Hollow Marina
- Lakeview Beach Area
- McDanels Boat Launch
- Park Road Boat Launch
- Pleasant Valley Picnic Area
- Pleasant Valley Beach
- Pleasant View Picnic Area
- Watts Bay Marina
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Moraine State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreational programs year round.
Through hands-on educational activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Pontoon Boat Tours
Pontoon boat tours of the lake board at McDanels Boat Launch. These tours are provided through the Moraine Preservation Fund.
Programs focus on the wildlife of Moraine and the development of Lake Arthur.
The pontoon boat operates on a regular schedule throughout the summer. The pontoon boat is open to the public and is also available for charters for a fee.
Moraine State Park Regatta
Every August, the Moraine State Park Regatta is two days packed full of activities including:
- Boat races
- Education
- Entertainment
- Family fun
Pavilions are a popular venue for weddings. Seven pavilions throughout Moraine State Park are reservable for weddings.
Reservations are required in advance and include the pavilion with ample parking.
Weddings are not permitted in other park areas.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the parking area near the North Shore Bicycle Rental.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.